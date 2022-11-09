2022 Medical Internet of Things (IoT) in Insurance Thematic Research Report: Healthcare Providers will Spend $13.3 Billion on IoT Platforms in 2025, Up from $10.3 Billion in 2019

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Internet of Things (IoT) in Insurance - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of medical IoT's place within the insurance industry
It identifies key players and discusses what they have done well to set themselves apart. It analyzes the investment that has gone into the theme within insurance in recent years, as well as how it is perceived by industry experts. The report also looks ahead to the future, analyzing potential new technologies and how they can be utilized.
The key principle of the medical Internet of Things (IoT) theme is to improve the health and wellbeing of customers. This can be through many different routes, including gradually improving mental and physical wellbeing by tracking data (often on wearables) and early diagnosis.
An easy-to-use app is essential - one that can either record fitness information or sync with other apps, but also arrange virtual GP appointments, provide information on nutrition and wellbeing, and potentially even offer fitness classes. The leading providers have all created an app that is a hub for consumers' overall wellbeing, which can lead to a huge uptick in touchpoints between customer and insurer.
This approach also helps lower the risk profile of insurers' customers, both by incentivizing them to live healthier lifestyles and by increasing the chance of spotting a potential health issue early on. This will help reduce the number of large claims.
Scope
- Global personal accident and health GWP will reach $1.6 trillion by 2026.
- The publisher forecasts that healthcare providers will spend $13.3 billion on Internet of Things platforms in 2025 - up from $10.3 billion in 2019.
- Vitality, Ping An, Bupa, and Dai-ichi Life are among the leading incumbent insurers in this space.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- Key players in the IoT value chain
- Medical IoT devices
- Trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry Analysis
- Industry Use Cases
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Timeline
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Public companies
- Private companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Insurance sector scorecard
- Glossary
- Further Reading
Companies Mentioned
- Aviva
- Allianz
- Amazon
- Apple
- AXA
- Bupa
- Fitbit
- dacadoo
- Dai-ichi Life
- Garmin
- Oscar Health
- Ping An
- Zhong An
- Munich Re
- Swiss Re
- AIG
- Tokio Marine
- YuLife
