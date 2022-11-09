2022 Medical Internet of Things (IoT) in Insurance Thematic Research Report: Healthcare Providers will Spend $13.3 Billion on IoT Platforms in 2025, Up from $10.3 Billion in 2019

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Internet of Things (IoT) in Insurance - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of medical IoT's place within the insurance industry

It identifies key players and discusses what they have done well to set themselves apart. It analyzes the investment that has gone into the theme within insurance in recent years, as well as how it is perceived by industry experts. The report also looks ahead to the future, analyzing potential new technologies and how they can be utilized.



The key principle of the medical Internet of Things (IoT) theme is to improve the health and wellbeing of customers. This can be through many different routes, including gradually improving mental and physical wellbeing by tracking data (often on wearables) and early diagnosis.

An easy-to-use app is essential - one that can either record fitness information or sync with other apps, but also arrange virtual GP appointments, provide information on nutrition and wellbeing, and potentially even offer fitness classes. The leading providers have all created an app that is a hub for consumers' overall wellbeing, which can lead to a huge uptick in touchpoints between customer and insurer.

This approach also helps lower the risk profile of insurers' customers, both by incentivizing them to live healthier lifestyles and by increasing the chance of spotting a potential health issue early on. This will help reduce the number of large claims.

Scope

Global personal accident and health GWP will reach $1.6 trillion by 2026.

The publisher forecasts that healthcare providers will spend $13.3 billion on Internet of Things platforms in 2025 - up from $10.3 billion in 2019.

Vitality, Ping An, Bupa, and Dai-ichi Life are among the leading incumbent insurers in this space.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Key players in the IoT value chain

Medical IoT devices

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Industry Use Cases

Market size and growth forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions

Timeline

Value Chain

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Insurance sector scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

