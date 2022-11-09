The Tubes and Cores Market is expected to grow by $ 1.13 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.65% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tubes and Cores Market in North America 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360182/?utm_source=GNW

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the tubes and cores market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for transparent barrier film, high demand for tubes and cores from textile industry, and high demand for tissue papers.

The tubes and cores market in North America analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The tubes and cores market in North America is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Paper industry

• Textile industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the increasing M&A activities as one of the prime reasons driving the tubes and cores market growth in North America during the next few years. Also, emerging waste reduction techniques in tubes and cores manufacturing and implantation of radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags in tubes and cores will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the tubes and cores market in North America covers the following areas:

• Tubes and cores market sizing

• Tubes and cores market forecast

• Tubes and cores market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tubes and cores market vendors in North America that include Ace Paper Tube, Callenor Co., Cellmark AB, Chicago Mailing Tube Co., Greif Inc., LCH Paper Tube and Core Co., OX Industries Inc., Pacific Paper Tube, Inc., PTS Manufacturing Co., Rae Products and Chemicals corp, Sonoco Products Co., Transpaco Ltd., Valk Industries Inc., Wes Pac Inc., and Western Container Corp. Also, the tubes and cores market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360182/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________