The Global Laundry Folding Machine Market is expected to grow by $2.39 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period

51% during the forecast period. Our report on the laundry folding machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by social factors driving adoption of laundry folding machines, increasing demand for laundry folding machines in different industries, and rising middle class and increasing disposable income in countries.

The laundry folding machine market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The laundry folding machine market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Apparel manufacturers

• Industrial launderers

• Hotels

• Hospitals

• Others



By Type

• Automatic

• Semi-automatic

• Manual folding machine



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of IoT in laundry folding machines as one of the prime reasons driving the laundry folding machine market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in the R&D activities and inclusion of ai will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the laundry folding machine market covers the following areas:

• Laundry folding machine market sizing

• Laundry folding machine market forecast

• Laundry folding machine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laundry folding machine market vendors that include Consolidated Laundry LLC, Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Sara Equipments, Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd, and Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the laundry folding machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

