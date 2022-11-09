New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rear Spoilers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361196/?utm_source=GNW
Global Rear Spoilers Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rear Spoilers estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. ABS Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $852.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Rear Spoilers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$852.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$893.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$559.7 Million by the year 2027.
Fiberglass Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Fiberglass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$535.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$755.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
Ap Plasman
Inoac Corporation
P.U. TECH SPOILER LP
SMP Deutschland GmbH
SRG Global
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rear Spoiler - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Rear Spoilers Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ABS
Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for ABS Plastic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for ABS Plastic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Carbon Fiber by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fiberglass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Fiberglass by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Fiberglass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blow
Molding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Blow Molding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Blow Molding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Injection Molding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Injection Molding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Injection Molding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reaction Injection Molding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Reaction Injection Molding
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Reaction Injection
Molding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Passenger Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Commercial Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Rear Spoilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass
and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic, Carbon
Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and
Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Technology -
Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Vehicles
and Commercial Cars for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber,
Fiberglass and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding
and Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction
Injection Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial
Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
JAPAN
Rear Spoilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass
and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and
Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Technology -
Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection
Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
CHINA
Rear Spoilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass
and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and
Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Technology -
Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection
Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
EUROPE
Rear Spoilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber,
Fiberglass and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding
and Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction
Injection Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial
Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
FRANCE
Rear Spoilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber,
Fiberglass and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding
and Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction
Injection Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial
Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
GERMANY
Rear Spoilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber,
Fiberglass and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding
and Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction
Injection Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial
Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass
and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding
and Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction
Injection Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial
Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Rear Spoilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass
and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic, Carbon
Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and
Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Technology -
Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Vehicles
and Commercial Cars for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber,
Fiberglass and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding
and Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction
Injection Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial
Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber,
Fiberglass and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding
and Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction
Injection Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial
Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rear Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon
Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel
