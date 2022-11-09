New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rear Spoilers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361196/?utm_source=GNW

Global Rear Spoilers Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rear Spoilers estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. ABS Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $852.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Rear Spoilers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$852.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$893.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$559.7 Million by the year 2027.



Fiberglass Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Fiberglass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$535.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$755.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

Ap Plasman

Inoac Corporation

P.U. TECH SPOILER LP

SMP Deutschland GmbH

SRG Global





