The Global Enterprise Performance Management Market is expected to grow by $2.23 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period

31% during the forecast period. Our report on the enterprise performance management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for cloud-based enterprise performance management applications, compliance of regulations, and growing number of partnerships and acquisitions.

The enterprise performance management market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The enterprise performance management market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Telecom and IT

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the AI-based enterprise performance management applications as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise performance management market growth during the next few years. Also, use of RPA in enterprise performance management applications and blockchain-based enterprise performance management applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise performance management market vendors that include Anaplan Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Board International SA, Centage Corp., Epicor Software Corp., Global Software LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jedox GmbH, Kaufman, Hall and Associates LLC, OneStream Software LLC, Oracle Corp., Planful Inc., Prophix Software Inc., SAP SE, Unit4 NV, Vena Solutions Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and Workday Inc.

