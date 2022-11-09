The Brains Discuss How to Use Google Analytics to Improve SEO

London, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anyone with a degree of knowledge in the area of SEO or digital marketing knows that Google Analytics is a crucial tool, and one that can make a real difference to the success of your website. With a wealth of data to delve into, knowing your way around Google Analytics can help you discover what content is doing well and what isn’t, what is drawing in traffic, where your website is struggling and how to improve user experience to improve conversions.

On the surface, Google Analytics can appear a little daunting – in fact you can use it for years without truly getting to grips with all the nooks and crannies, meaning you arne’t entirely getting the most out of this remarkable tool. To help out, digital marketing experts at The Brains have created a guide on how to use Google Analytics to inform and enhance your marketing strategy.

This guide includes top ways to use Google Analytics to improve your SEO strategy, including looking at landing page traffic, tracking bounce rates and identifying traffic referrals.

To read the blog in its entirety, you can visit the post below:

https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/news-insights/news/using-google-analytics-to-improve-seo-strategy/

Speaking of Google Analytics, Victoria Smith, SEO Strategist at The Brains, says:

“Google Analytics is essential for SEO because it gives you crucial long-term and real-time statistics for your site. There are a tonne of useful SEO tools, but where better to find metrics about your site than Google’s very own tool?”

