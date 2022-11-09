United-Guardian Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) reported today that net income for the third quarter of 2022 decreased from $1,016,506 ($0.22 per share) in 2021 to $345,518 ($0.07 per share) in this year’s third quarter. Net sales for the quarter decreased from $3,179,746 to $2,417,022. For the nine-month period ended September 30th net income decreased from $3,542,232 ($0.77 per share) in 2021 to $1,890,307 ($0.41 per share) this year, and net sales decreased from $10,268,592 to $9,935,557.



Beatriz Blanco, the company’s new President and CEO, stated, “Our largest marketing partner, Ashland Specialty Ingredients, which is responsible for marketing our products in China, informed us that their sales of our products in the third quarter were adversely affected by several things, the most significant of which was the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic in China. They also indicated that the reduced sales that they experienced in the third quarter was exacerbated by some overstocking issues, especially in connection with one of their major customers switching from one of our Lubrajel formulations to a different one, which resulted in inventory that had to be worked off. They indicated that they are not aware of any significant loss of customers, and anticipate that sales will increase over the coming months, especially as the coronavirus situation improves in China. We remain optimistic that our sales and earnings will improve as the global economy continues to improve, and we are looking forward to a stronger 2023.”

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products, pharmaceuticals, and specialty industrial products.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR THE

THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 and 2021*

(UNAUDITED)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 2,417,022 $ 3,179,746 $ 9,935,557 $ 10,268,592 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 1,076,035 1,320,509 4,479,905 4,180,912 Operating expenses 532,333 458,582 1,699,311 1,428,721 Research and development 120,924 130,742 364,856 349,053 Total costs and expenses 1,729,292 1,909,833 6,544,072 5,958,686 Income from operations 687,730 1,269,913 3,391,485 4,309,906 Other Income: Investment income 46,995 38,747 146,405 124,147 Net (loss) gain on marketable securities (300,526 ) (25,108 ) (1,154,464 ) 40,419 Total other (loss) income (253,531 ) 13,639 (1,008,059 ) 164,566 Income before provisionfor income taxes

434,199 1,283,552 2,383,426 4,474,472 Provision for income taxes 88,681 267,046 493,119 932,240 Net income $ 345,518 $ 1,016,506 $ 1,890,307 $ 3,542,232 Earnings per common share (Basic and Diluted) $ 0.07 $ 0.22 $ 0.41 $ 0.77 Weighted average shares – basic and diluted 4,594,319

