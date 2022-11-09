iC Consult Expands to France

MUNICH, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iC Consult Group, the world's leading managed services and consulting company in the field of Identity & Access Management (IAM), is expanding its footprint in Europe: With the launch of iC Consult France, the company is pushing the door to the third largest European IT market wide open, supporting its wider global growth objective.

Dr Andreas Neumann, as CEO responsible for iC Consult D-A-CH and France explains: "Over the past two years, we have been able to grow our business very successfully - and are well set up for further organic growth with our attractive managed service offering. We are now looking to leverage this momentum to further expand our international footprint, and to strengthen our presence in European markets. France, the third-largest European economy, is a very valuable region for us, and we are looking forward to entering this exciting market."

Jérôme Meur will lead iC Consult France in Paris as Managing Director. The renowned identity expert brings many years of experience to the table and is well-connected in the French cybersecurity community: Before joining iC Consult, he worked as an Identity Architect at different French global brands and is thus well accustomed with the requirements of national and international enterprise customers.

"Thanks to digital transformation, identity-centric zero trust security for workforces and customers is rapidly gaining traction in France," explains Jérôme Meur. "In this dynamic environment, we offer companies a broad portfolio of excellent and modular Managed IAM Services - and can sustainably relieve their in-house teams of time-consuming and cost-intensive routine tasks. I am very much looking forward to establishing iC Consult as the top address for leading IAM solutions in France."

Dr Heiko Klarl, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at iC Consult, adds: "Customers and partners benefit from the holistic breadth of our IAM portfolio. With our Managed IAM Services, we offer organizations a comprehensive carefree package and bring immediate added value to their business. We build on strong standards and powerful automation and allow customers to integrate and onboard new applications much faster, to shorten their time to market and reduce their costs."

About iC Consult

iC Consult is the world's leading independent consultancy, systems integrator, and managed services provider for Identity & Access Management with more than 800 employees worldwide.

We are committed to excellence and innovation, and with the best-in-class technology in the IAM space, we provide our customers with next-level cybersecurity solutions. Our service portfolio covers Managed Services for IAM including advisory, architecture, implementation, integration, support, and operations.

iC Consult is headquartered in Germany with offices in Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain, Bulgaria, the U.K., the U.S., Canada, India, and China. The world's largest brands trust in our expertise to secure and manage their most valuable assets: their identities.

More information at www.ic-consult.com.

