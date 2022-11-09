Statement on the Pediatric Surge From Federally Funded Pediatric Groups

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the wave of severe respiratory illnesses among children that is pushing hospitals past capacity, multiple federally funded programs - the Pediatric Pandemic Network (PPN), Emergency Medical Services for Children Innovation and Improvement Center (EIIC), and Pediatric Disaster Care Centers of Excellence (Gulf 7 - Pediatric Disaster Network, or G7; Region V for Kids; and the Western Regional Alliance for Pediatric Emergency Medicine, or WRAP-EM) - are working to improve pediatric emergency and disaster care in all settings, from community clinics to ambulances to emergency departments.

The ongoing surge underscores the importance of ensuring healthcare systems are prepared to provide high-quality, equitable pediatric care every day and during public health crises. These programs bring together experts from across the country, including many pediatric physicians who are witnessing the surge firsthand. Program leaders (below) are available for interviews; please direct inquiries to gretchen.roecker@yale.edu.

As the surge continues, these groups are helping hospitals navigate immediate issues and prepare for future crises, including by contributing to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response's pediatric surge resource collection. Hospitals and providers are encouraged to contact pediatricpandemicnetwork@gmail.com for further guidance and resources.

Program leaders

Mark Batshaw, MD

- Program: PPN

- Hospital: Children's National Hospital (Washington, DC)

Deanna Dahl-Grove, MD, FAAP

- Programs: EIIC, PPN, Region V for Kids

- Hospital: University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital (Cleveland, OH)

Brent Kaziny, MD, MA

- Programs: EIIC, G7, PPN

- Hospital: Texas Children's Hospital (Houston, TX)

Charles Macias, MD, MPH

- Programs: EIIC, PPN, Region V for Kids

- Hospital: University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital (Cleveland, OH)

Christopher Newton, MD, FACS, FAAP

- Programs: PPN, WRAP-EM

- Hospital: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital (Oakland, CA)

Kate Remick, MD, FAAP, FACEP, FAEMS

- Programs: EIIC, PPN

- Hospital: Dell Medical School, University of Texas at Austin (Austin, TX)

Joelle Simpson, MD, MPH

- Program: PPN

- Hospital: Children's National Hospital (Washington, DC)

Funding acknowledgments

The Emergency Medical Services for Children Innovation and Improvement Center (EIIC) is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of award U07MC37471 with 0% financed with nongovernmental sources.

The Regional Pediatric Pandemic Network (PPN) is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of grant awards U1IMC43532 and U1IMC45814 with 0% financed with nongovernmental sources.

Gulf 7 - Pediatric Disaster Network is supported by Award Number U3REP220671-01-00 from the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

Region V for Kids (formerly the Eastern Great Lakes Pediatric Consortium for Disaster Response) is supported by Award Number U3REP190615-01-01 from the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

The Western Regional Alliance for Pediatric Emergency Management (WRAP-EM) is supported by Award Number 6 U3REP190616-01-02 from the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

The content presented is that of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, ASPR, HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government.

Contact Information:

Gretchen Roecker

Communications Officer, Pediatric Pandemic Network

gretchen.roecker@yale.edu



