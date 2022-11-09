Trademo’s New Sanctions Risk Intelligence Platform Helps Businesses Protect Themselves from Sanctioned Parties and Individuals

Palo Alto, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trademo, a global supply chain intelligence company, today announced the launch of its new platform, Sanctions Screener, marking the company’s continued expansion of data coverage for global supply chains. With Trademo Sanctions Screener, businesses in industries such as logistics, banking, manufacturing, retail can screen their suppliers, customers, vendors, and employees to stay compliant with international regulations and protect themselves from sanction violations.

In 2022, the total number of sanction additions, removals, and updates rose by a record-breaking 57% YoY resulting in significant supply chain risks. Trademo Sanctions Screener features global sanctions data gathered from 500+ sources to provide comprehensive sanctions risk coverage for businesses. This data can be accessed with a search algorithm featuring unparalleled cross-language name-matching capabilities that ensure organizations never miss out on information about any restricted entity.

All of Trademo Sanctions Screener’s data is updated every hour to ensure that a business never violates sanctions again. The watchlist feature can be used to send notifications each time any individual or company of interest is added to a global sanctions list. Businesses can also conduct bulk screening for thousands of trade partners in a few clicks.

“Over the past year, UN, OFAC, and EU sanction lists were updated, on average, every 22 minutes. Given the current geopolitical climate, this trend is likely to continue. In 2022, new sanctions against entities and industries ranked as the number one risk for global businesses,” said Shalabh Singhal, CEO and Founder at Trademo. “Keeping track of these updates manually is quite difficult. With Trademo Sanctions Screener, businesses can track and monitor global sanction lists to avoid sanctions' violations and mitigate future sanctions-related risks.”

Sanctions Screener is Trademo’s next step forward in its mission of making global supply chains intelligent. With regular sanctions notifications, unparalleled name-matching capabilities, and hourly data updates, it is the perfect way for businesses to prevent sanction violations.

Sanctions is now available at: https://www.trademo.com/sanctions-screening/sanctions

About Trademo:

Trademo is a global supply chain intelligence SaaS company, founded in 2020. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Trademo has a global team of 80+ employees, with a vision to build a singular source of truth on global supply chains. Trademo is connecting all the dots for its customers and empowering them with deep insights to help find new commercial opportunities, ensure compliance with trade regulations, and build operational supply chain resilience. Trademo collects public and private data on global trade transactions, sanctioned parties, trade tariffs, ESG and other global supply chain events using its proprietary algorithms. Trademo's platform analyzes and performs advanced data processing on billions of data points using technologies like graph, NLP, and machine learning to build end-to-end visibility on global supply chains.