Caidya Announces Appointment of Barbara Lopez Kunz to Board of Directors

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caidya, the multi-therapeutic clinical research organization (CRO) focused on delivery excellence and an elevated customer experience, announced today the appointment of Barbara Lopez Kunz to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2022.

Kunz joins the Caidya Board currently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of DIA (Drug Information Association), a global, member-driven organization mobilizing life sciences and healthcare professionals to improve health and well-being worldwide. In this role since 2013, she has notably set and executed the association’s digital transformation strategy and implemented contemporary governance models.

“We are pleased to welcome Barbara to our Board,” said Lingshi Tan, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Caidya. “Her deep expertise in the life sciences industry and dedication to building a people-first culture will be complementary to our corporate values, while her track record of strong governance and innovation will be a strong influence on our future initiatives and growth. During my time serving on the DIA Board, I worked closely with Barbara and am confident that she will bring the right energy and discipline to this role.”

“It is an incredible privilege to join Caidya’s Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the company,” said Kunz. “I am energized to work alongside this top-notch group of individuals united by the same mission to help bring life-changing therapies to our global community through liberating the clinical research process. I look forward to contributing my expertise in governance and innovation as Caidya executes its global growth strategy.”

Kunz also currently serves on the Boards of Aptevo Therapeutics (Seattle, WA) and Children’s National Medical Center (Washington, D.C.), and has served on a number of for-profit and non-profit boards including those of medical device, diagnostic, and CRO businesses. She received her MS in Polymer Science from University of Akron (Akron, Ohio), and her BA in Biology and Chemistry from Thiel College (Greenville, Pennsylvania).

About Barbara Kunz

An experienced board director for companies at various stages of development, including spin-out, divestiture, and successful clinical stage evolution leading to positive shareholder value creation, Barbara is an internationally savvy executive with a history of visionary leadership and transformation in complex global environments. She has served as senior-most executive (CEO, President, EVP) for multiple, diverse corporations such as Thermo-Fisher Scientific, Battelle, spearheading major transformations through innovative strategies, partnerships, and people-first culture, resulting in substantial improvement in financial returns. She has significant international experience in Europe, Asia, and the Americas and is expert in strategic leadership, financial strategies, metrics, M&A, people and culture, communication, and R&D.

About Caidya:

Caidya is a multi-therapeutic clinical research organization (CRO) serving innovators worldwide. Focused on delivery excellence and an elevated customer experience, Caidya offers a wide range of clinical services and vast therapeutic expertise, supporting its partners from pre-IND strategy, through clinical development to submission and post-marketing surveillance. Caidya leverages industry-leading and proprietary clinical technology to ensure trial transparency and data-driven decision-making. Formed in 2021 following the combination of leading CROs dMed and Clinipace, Caidya has nearly 1,800 employees in more than 30 countries throughout the world.

