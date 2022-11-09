Green Payments’ Dealer Genie Showcases Momentum with Two Prestigious Award Wins

LONG BRANCH, N.J., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Payments , a credit card processing and point of sale provider, today announces its selection as a recipient of the 2022 TITAN Business Technology Solutions Award and a Fintech Tech Ascension Award . Both awards honored the company’s Dealer Genie program with a gold distinction and the title of Best Payment Solution, respectively. The unique point-of-sale service gives automotive dealer merchants complete control over their internal processing while creating a seamless experience for their customers, breaking through major pain points across the industry.



Launched by Green Payments earlier this year, Dealer Genie mends the gap in consumer payment acceptance and automotive dealer standards. Built from clients’ direct feedback, the program brings a new level of customization for cross-department filing and interaction for the 16,000+ auto dealerships located nationwide. Green Payments is expected to have over 1,000 auto dealers using its Dealer Genie platform by 2025.

“We are delighted to receive recognition from not one, but two awards for the hard work that went into creating this white-glove, custom ecosystem for our automotive merchants,” said Green Payments CEO Cliff Green. “Our goal is to provide our clients with the best streamlined and secure payment processes. We are honored to help auto dealerships across the country thrive and cut down on costly and antiquated processing systems.”

Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the TITAN Business Technology Solution Awards recognizes all technological integration into the business process and improving the entirety of the business’ technical capacities. The annual award selection process combs through 1,000 nominated entries from as many as 55 countries. With the advancement of technology, TITAN Business Awards looks to acknowledge the best in computer-based systems that assist with complex problem-solving situations.

The Tech Ascension Awards recognize B2B and B2C companies and leaders that drive cutting-edge, innovative technologies that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research, hard performance stats and competitive differentiators.

For more information about Green Payments or its Dealer Genie solution, visit greenpayments.io .

About Green Payments

Green Payments is a payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to customers nationwide. Green Payments’ technologies, services and employee expertise enable businesses large and small to operate their businesses more efficiently through a broad range of solutions to minimize overreaching credit card fees for building a healthier economy. Since 2019, Green Payments has established itself as a leader in the payments industry with the focus of customer service at its core, providing 24/7 assistance and continued checkups throughout the length of the contract. Visit greenpayments.io for more information.

Press Contact:

Melanie du Mont

Uproar PR for Green Payments

mdumont@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102