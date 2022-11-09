OncLive and the Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers Name Winners of the 2022 Luminary Awards in Gastrointestinal Cancers

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncLive®, the nation’s leading multimedia resource for oncology professionals, and The Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers, part of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, today announced the five winners of the 2022 Luminary Awards in GI Cancers. A reception recognizing the honorees will take place on Nov. 17 at the Westin Georgetown in Washington, D.C.



The Luminary Awards in GI Cancers celebrate highly accomplished individuals for their lifetime achievements in finding cures and improving the lives of those affected by this group of cancers. Through research and advocacy, this year’s winners have dedicated their careers to bettering the GI cancers community.

“We are honored to work with The Ruesch Center to celebrate the individuals who have made such remarkable developments in the lives of patients with gastrointestinal cancers,” said Robert M. Goldsmith, vice president, sales of OncLive® at MJH Life Sciences®. “The winners of the 2022 Luminary Awards are very deserving, and we are grateful for their dedication to the field.”

The 2022 Luminary Award winners are:

Douglas B. Evans, M.D., FACS: Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Center

Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Center Alan P. Venook, M.D.: UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center

UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center Joel Tepper, M.D., FASTRO: University of North Carolina, Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

University of North Carolina, Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center David Tuveson, M.D., Ph.D., FAACR: Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Cancer Center

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Cancer Center Jim Palma: Target Cancer Foundation



Held in conjunction with the 13th Annual Ruesch Center Symposium, The Luminary Awards in GI Cancers reception will be held in person at the Westin Georgetown from 5-9 p.m. ET on Nov. 17. Tickets are available through the event’s registration page.

“Our 13th annual symposium will highlight how our science has progressed despite a pandemic,” said John L. Marshall, M.D., director of The Ruesch Center for the Cure of GI Cancers. “With increased funding and increased scientific focus from the best brains in the business, we are making significant progress.”

To learn more about the Luminary Awards in GI Cancers and to register to attend, visit the event website.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About The Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers

The Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers is part of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. It focuses on personalized patient care and fighting against gastrointestinal cancers. The Ruesch Center provides the highest standard of care and individualized cures through clinical trials and research, education and advocacy, and regional and global alliances.

Media Contact

Kristin Sneegas

Associate Director, The Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers

Kristin.Sneegas@Georgetown.edu

202-212-9970