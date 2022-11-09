Global Laminated Busbars Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laminated Busbars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361036/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Epoxy Powder Coating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$423.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyester Film segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $230.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Laminated Busbars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$230.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$232.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$148.2 Million by the year 2027.







PVF Film Segment to Record 5% CAGR



In the global PVF Film segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$107.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$147 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Amphenol Corporation

Electronic Systems Packaging LLC

George Ellison Ltd.

Jans Copper Pvt. Ltd.

MERSEN South Africa

Methode Electronics, Inc.

OEM Automatic Ltd.

Rogers Corporation

Ryoden Kasei Co. Ltd.

Shennan Circuits Company Limited





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361036/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Laminated Busbar - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361036/?utm_source=GNW



