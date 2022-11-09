The Global Wind Turbine Tower Market is expected to grow by $7.68 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wind Turbine Tower Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360177/?utm_source=GNW

35% during the forecast period. Our report on the wind turbine tower market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in rotor diameter, rise in consumption of power harnessed from wind energy, and supportive regulatory policies for wind energy projects.

The wind turbine tower market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The wind turbine tower market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in demand for clean power as one of the prime reasons driving the wind turbine tower market growth during the next few years. Also, decline in LCOE of wind power generation and new turbine tower technology to reduce energy costs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the wind turbine tower market covers the following areas:

• Wind turbine tower market sizing

• Wind turbine tower market forecast

• Wind turbine tower market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes several leading wind turbine tower market vendors that include Arcosa Inc., Bergey Wind Power Co., Bouygues Construction SA, Broadwind Energy Inc, CS WIND Corp., Dongkuk S and C, KGW Schweriner Maschinen und Anlagenbau GmbH, Marmen Inc., Modvion AB, Nordex SE, NRG Systems, Red Rock Automation Ltd, Renewtech LLC, Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd, thyssenkrupp AG, Valmont Industries Inc., Ventower Industries, and Windar Renovables. Also, the wind turbine tower market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

