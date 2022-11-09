ExecOnline Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Appointed to Consumer Technology Association’s Board of Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julia F. Alexander, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of ExecOnline, the pioneer of online leadership development, has been named to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Board of Industry Leaders.

CTA is the trade association representing the $505 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 18 million U.S. jobs. The CTA Board of Industry Leaders is a select group of experienced executives who advise on CTA policies and events, and support CTA’s focus on the technology changing people’s lives for the better.

“Joining the CTA Board of Industry Leaders will enable me to further connect with organizational leaders who have a shared commitment to advancing the technology industry,” said Alexander. “In the decade since it was founded, ExecOnline has gathered insights from tens of thousands of leaders worldwide. I’ll have the opportunity to apply those insights to help spark meaningful progress in sustainable growth, equitable leadership development, and the use of emerging technologies as a platform for evolving toward a better world.”

Alexander will add her deep experience as Chief Product Officer – creating technology-based learning experiences and forging collaborative relationships with the world’s top business schools and leading experts – to contribute to the global technology community and support CTA in nurturing innovation, ideas, and connections.

As the first online leadership development platform for enterprises, ExecOnline uses research and data analytics, powered by technology, to advance its ability to connect all leaders to their future potential. By bringing the insights, concepts, and best practices from the world’s best business schools and brightest management experts online, it's helping companies make equitable development accessible - reaching unlimited numbers of leaders including women and people of color who have traditionally been underrepresented.

To date, ExecOnline’s online learning experiences and leadership coaching have provided meaningful impact for more than 85,000 leaders in over 100 countries. The company uses a research-based methodology to fuel continuous innovation and create leadership development experiences that address emerging needs and drive success for leader participants as well as their organizations.

