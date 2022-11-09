New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360996/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the period 2020-2027. Air Source, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Geothermal segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $375.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Heat Pump Water Heaters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$375.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$393.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
A.O. Smith Corporation
ait-deutschland GmbH
Bowman`s Plumbing & Heating Inc.
Daikin Industries Ltd.
Danfoss A/S
Edward Marcs Philippines, Inc.
GREE, Inc.
Guangdong Tongyi Heat Pump Science and Technology corp.
Hayward Industries Inc.
Midea Group Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Heat Pump Water Heater - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Heat Pump Water Heaters estimated at US$1. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.
