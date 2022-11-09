Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360996/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the period 2020-2027. Air Source, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Geothermal segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $375.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Heat Pump Water Heaters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$375.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$393.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

A.O. Smith Corporation

ait-deutschland GmbH

Bowman`s Plumbing & Heating Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Edward Marcs Philippines, Inc.

GREE, Inc.

Guangdong Tongyi Heat Pump Science and Technology corp.

Hayward Industries Inc.

Midea Group Co., Ltd.





