The Global Personal Cooling Device Market is expected to grow by $1.73 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period

28% during the forecast period. Our report on the personal cooling device market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost-effective supply chain of personal cooling devices, introduction of the technology enabled care (TEC) integrated devices for personal cooling in the household, healthcare, and offices, and constantly rising temperature globally.

The personal cooling device market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The personal cooling device market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Personal air conditioner

• Handheld cooling device



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing disposable income of individuals as one of the prime reasons driving the personal cooling device market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing product innovations and energy-efficiency, easy operability, and economical nature of personal cooling device will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the personal cooling device market covers the following areas:

• Personal cooling device market sizing

• Personal cooling device market forecast

• Personal cooling device market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal cooling device market vendors that include Ambient Therapeutics Inc., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Co. Ltd., Beurer GmbH, Blue Star Ltd, Design Go Ltd., Evapolar Ltd., Havells India Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Ken Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., Marathon Electric India Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., O2Cool LLC, Orient Electric Ltd, Pelonis Technologies Inc., Shenzhen Lechuangtiancheng Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp, Summercool Home Appliances Ltd., Symphony Ltd., and Usha International Ltd. Also, the personal cooling device market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



