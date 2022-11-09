Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market to Generates Sales Valuation of $19.7 Billion by 2028 | Analysis of Trends, Technology, and Opportunities

Westford, USA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a growing demand for patient engagement solutions market that can help healthcare organizations improve care coordination, communication, and patient outcomes. These solutions can help patients manage their health conditions more effectively, connect with their care team members, and make informed decisions about their treatment options. There are many different types of patient engagement solutions available, and healthcare organizations are increasingly turning to these solutions to improve the quality of care they provide. Some of the most popular solutions include electronic health records (EHRs), patient portals, mobile apps, and wearables.

EHRs are becoming increasingly common in the global patient engagement solutions market as they offer a way to electronically store and share patient data. Patient portals are another popular solution that allows patients to securely access their medical records and communicate with their care team. Mobile apps and wearables are also gaining popularity as they offer patients the ability to track their health data and receive real-time alerts if there are any changes in their condition.

Wearables in particular have the potential to revolutionize how patients manage their health in the global patient engagement solutions market. These devices can continuously monitor a patient’s vital signs and send alerts to their doctor if there are any changes. This type of technology can help catch problems early and prevent serious complications from developing. Overall, there is a growing demand for patient engagement solutions that can help improve care coordination, communication, and outcomes. Healthcare organizations are increasingly turning to these solutions to provide better care for their patients.

Healthcare Establishments are Looking for Ways to Innovative Ways to Engage Their Patients

In the ever-changing healthcare landscape, organizations are looking for new and innovative ways to engage patients in their care. SkyQuest’s new survey of Patient Engagement Solutions market provides insights into the technology solutions that are being used by healthcare organizations to improve patient engagement.

The survey results show that a majority of healthcare organizations are using or plan to use technology solutions to improve patient engagement. The most popular solutions include online portals, patient portals, and mobile apps. Other popular solutions include text messaging, social media, and email.

When asked about the biggest challenges with patient engagement, healthcare organizations cited a lack of time and resources, along with a lack of understanding of how to best use technology to engage patients.

However, despite these challenges, there is a strong belief that patient engagement is critical to the success of any healthcare organization. Our survey provides valuable insights into the current state of patient engagement solutions market and the role that technology plays in improving patient engagement.

Portals are the Most Popular in Global Patient Engagement Solution Market

In order to better engage patients, SkyQuest looked at four different types of patient engagement solutions: portals, mHealth apps, wearables, and EHRs. Of these, portals had the greatest impact on patient engagement, followed by mHealth apps.

Portals provide patients in the global patient engagement solutions market with online access to their health information and allow them to communicate with their providers, which is one of the key factors making them the most popular choice among consumers. They can also be used to schedule appointments and refill prescriptions, which proves to add on to the product popularity.

There are many reasons why online portals are the most popular patient engagement solutions. They offer a convenient way for patients to access their health information and connect with their care team. Online portals also provide a way for patients to stay informed about their health and manage their care on their own terms.

Our study on the global patient engagement solutions market found that patients who use online portals have better health outcomes than those who don’t. Studies have shown that patients who use online portals are more likely to adhere to their medication regimens, make healthy lifestyle changes, and follow up with their care providers.

Online portals offer a number of advantages for both patients and care providers. Patients can use online portals to:

Access their medical records

Schedule appointments

Request prescription renewals

Message their care team

View test results and lab reports

Pay bills

Meanwhile, care providers are also using the online portals to Improve communication with patients Track patient engagement and health outcomes Reduce no-show rates Cut down on administrative tasks. Overall, online portals offer a convenient, efficient way for patients to engage with their health and receive the best possible care.

Top 6 Trends in Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market

As the health care landscape continues to evolve, so too do the tools and technologies that providers use to engage with patients. Here are some of the top trends in patient engagement solutions market:

1. Patient-centered medical homes: Patient-centered medical homes (PCMHs) are a model of care that puts the patient at the center of their care team. This approach can improve communication between patients and providers, and lead to better overall health outcomes.

2. Accountable care organizations: Accountable care organizations (ACOs) are a type of managed care organization that focuses on quality and cost-effective care in the patient engagement solutions market. ACOs typically involve a group of providers working together to coordinate care for a group of patients. This coordinated approach can improve communication between providers and patients, leading to better health outcomes.

3. Wearable Devices: Wearable fitness tracker devices such as Fitbit and Apple Watch are becoming more popular as they offer patients a way to monitor their health data conveniently. These devices can track steps taken, heart rate, and sleep quality, among other metrics, which can be helpful for people with chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart disease.

4. Telemedicine: Telemedicine is another growing trend in patient engagement as it allows patients to consult with their doctors remotely via telephone or video conferencing. This can be a particularly useful solution for those who live in rural areas or have difficulty accessing medical care.

5. Social Media: Social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are being used more frequently by in patient engagement solutions market to engage with patients. These platforms can be used to provide educational content, share news and updates, answer questions, and solicit feedback from patients.

6. Leveraging New Technologies: There are constantly new technologies emerging in the global patient engagement solutions market that can be leveraged to improve patient engagement. Some of the latest and most popular include cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and virtual reality (VR). By leveraging these technologies, healthcare organizations can provide more personalized and interactive experiences for their patients.

Major Players in Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market

IBM (US)

McKesson Corporation (US)

Allscripts (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Orion Health (New Zealand)

GetWellNetwork (US)

Athenahealth (US)

Oneview Healthcare (Ireland)

MEDITECH (US)

Cognizant (US)

Symphony Care (US)

Harris Healthcare (US)

Kareo (US)

CureMD Healthcare (US)

eClinicalWorks (US)

Lincor Solutions (US)

AdvancedMD (US)

WellStack(US)

IQVIA (US)

Vivify Health (US)

