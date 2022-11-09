LIVENTO GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW MOVIE PROJECTS FOR BOXO PRODUCTIONS

New York, NY, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGN) today announced that its subsidiary film production company BOXO Productions has started work on two new movie projects, making it a total of five running movie development projects in eight months of its operation.

The first movie is based on an international best-seller book for Children where the relationship between a child and an animal is facing current parental and social issues of the modern world. The movie is targeted to enter cinemas in early 2025 and is projected to generate box office sales above USD 70 million. BOXO will announce the title and team in the coming weeks as legal works will progress.

The second movie is a futuristic thriller, a studio remake of a successful project created a few years ago only for the Latin American market. The theme of cars, racing, sci-fi thriller and crime featuring top actors that have already submitted their names to this project creates a very good base for the success of this movie. The movie is anticipated to be in cinemas worldwide with target box office sales above USD 100 million. BOXO will announce the title and details in approximately 4 weeks' time once legal paperwork is finished and the title is set with the distributor.

These two new projects add significant value to our growing content library which also features, Savage Salvation, Carnival of Killers, and project name Running Wild.

IMDb pro users can access these links: Carnival of Killers , Savage Salvation .

“We are thrilled to announce our next two movie projects so that we reach the planned number of our projects for this calendar year. From these five projects, box office revenues can be expected between USD 180-300 million in the next two years. It is difficult to assess precise revenue as it depends on various factors but at this early stage, we estimate for Livento Group between USD 10-20 million,” said David Stybr, CEO of BOXO. “Movie development doesn’t always allow us to disclose all information for the projects, but our shareholders will be the first ones to receive updates the moment all documents are signed, and the director, distributor and other needed partners are confirmed.”

Internally and for future questions we will refer to these projects as ‘Project BK1’ and ‘Project LATAM1’

About Livento Group

Livento Group Inc (OTC Pink: NUGN) specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company is focused on film production and portfolio management. BOXO Productions, its recently launched film and television production subsidiary, is led by top actors and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com .

Contact:

David Stybr, CEO

Livento Group, Inc.

ir@liventogroup.com