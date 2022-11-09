The Global Wall Putty Market is expected to grow by $1.33 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wall Putty Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360174/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the wall putty market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from emerging economies, increased R&D to improve product lines, and new product launches.

The wall putty market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The wall putty market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing residential and commercial construction activities as one of the prime reasons driving the wall putty market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in advertisements by vendors and an increasing trend for interior design will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wall putty market covers the following areas:

• Wall putty market sizing

• Wall putty market forecast

• Wall putty market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wall putty market vendors that include ABC Phil Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., CK Birla Group, JK Cement Ltd., JKG and Co., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd., Platinum Waltech Ltd., Sakari Plastic India Pvt Ltd., Sika AG, SKSHU Paint Co.Ltd., Surya Wall-care Chem Pvt. Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Unicrete Building Solutions India Pvt Ltd., V V Paint, Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd., LATICRETE International Inc, and Diamond white cement Pvt. Ltd. Also, the wall putty market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

