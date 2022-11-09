Global Application Servers Market to Reach $25.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Servers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050498/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Java, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11% CAGR and reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Microsoft Windows segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR



The Application Servers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 8.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027.







Other Types Segment to Record 9.1% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 10.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -

Agnity Global, Inc.

ClassLink

Curvegrid Inc.

Ensemble Systems

Enterprise Modules

Forcura

FP Complete

GroundWork Open Source Inc.

Hiox India

Init AB





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Application Servers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Application Servers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Java

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Java by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Java by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microsoft Windows by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Microsoft Windows by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Microsoft Windows by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Application Servers Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Application Servers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Type - Java, Microsoft Windows and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Application Servers by Type -

Java, Microsoft Windows and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Java, Microsoft

Windows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Application Servers by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,

Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Application Servers by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing,

Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Type - Java, Microsoft Windows and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Application Servers by

Type - Java, Microsoft Windows and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Java, Microsoft

Windows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Application Servers by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,

Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Application Servers by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing,

Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Application Servers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Type - Java, Microsoft Windows and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Application Servers by Type -

Java, Microsoft Windows and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Java, Microsoft

Windows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Application Servers by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,

Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Application Servers by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing,

Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Application Servers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Type - Java, Microsoft Windows and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Application Servers by Type -

Java, Microsoft Windows and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Java, Microsoft

Windows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Application Servers by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,

Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Application Servers by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing,

Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Application Servers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Application Servers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Type - Java, Microsoft Windows and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Application Servers by

Type - Java, Microsoft Windows and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Java, Microsoft

Windows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Application Servers by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,

Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Application Servers by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing,

Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Application Servers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Type - Java, Microsoft Windows and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Application Servers by

Type - Java, Microsoft Windows and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Java, Microsoft

Windows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Application Servers by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,

Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Application Servers by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing,

Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Application Servers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Type - Java, Microsoft Windows and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Application Servers by

Type - Java, Microsoft Windows and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Java,

Microsoft Windows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Application Servers by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,

Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Application Servers by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing,

Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Type - Java, Microsoft Windows and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Application Servers by

Type - Java, Microsoft Windows and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Java, Microsoft

Windows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Application Servers by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,

Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Application Servers by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing,

Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Application Servers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Type - Java, Microsoft Windows and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Application Servers by Type -

Java, Microsoft Windows and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Java, Microsoft

Windows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Application Servers by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,

Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: UK Historic Review for Application Servers by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing,

Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Type - Java, Microsoft Windows and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Application Servers by

Type - Java, Microsoft Windows and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Java, Microsoft

Windows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Application Servers by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Application Servers by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Servers by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,

Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Spain Historic Review for Application Servers by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing,

Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



