Dental Industry Market Size to Hit USD 60.37 Billion by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Industry Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Dental Industry Market Information By Discipline, Consumables, End User and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is projected to reach approximately USD 60.37 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Scope:

The dental industry market includes sales of a variety of dental services as well as related goods by various entities like organizations, partnerships and sole traders. These entities offer general dentistry, orthodontics & prosthodontic services and oral surgeries. The industry has many establishments consisting of licensed health practitioners with the degree of Doctor of Dental Medicine (D.M.D.), Doctor of Dental Science (D.D.Sc.) or Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.).

In 2020, 57% of children between the ages of 6 and 8 years were dealing with a cavity in their baby (primary) teeth, 55% of adolescents between the age of 12 and 19 years with a cavity in permanent teeth, and 93% of adults aged 20 and more had at least one cavity. This indicates a significant need for advanced dental services, which should reflect positively on the market demand.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 60.37 Billion CAGR 6.9% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Discipline, Consumables and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of dental diseases Rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry

Market Competitive Analysis:

Some of the most eminent vendors in the dental industry market are

3M (US)

Allergan plc (US)

Coltene Group (Switzerland)

Dentsply Sirona (US)

Henry Schein Inc. (US)

The market is extremely competitive and fragmented, with the players constantly taking up strategic initiatives, like regional expansions, product upgrades, mergers & acquisitions along with portfolio diversification. The market should turn even more competitive with several startups trying to seek opportunities in the sector and established, large-scale firms entering the industry to enhance their portfolio.

Dental Industry Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Franchise dentistry has gained significant popularity in the global market, which was conventionally dominated earlier by only independent dentists. Franchises offer cost-effective services compared to individual dentists. Franchises offer several dental services such as repairs, accounting, staffing, and others, which not only benefits the patients but dentists as well. Dental franchise models provide the biggest advantage of cost savings, realized via high negotiating power as well as economies of scale. This would be a highly favorable market trend in the dental industry over the next couple of years. Furthermore, dental service providers are replacing metal-based restorations with ceramics-based dental restorations.

Market Restraints

Dental care is one of the costliest treatments worldwide. High costs associated with modern technology-based systems and devices render dental services costly, particularly in low- and mid-size clinics. This would be a major growth-impeding factor in the following years.

A lot of patients residing in rural locations don’t have proper access to trained medical providers and health services. Also, the high costs of implants and orthodontics surgeries discourage people from opting for dental treatments. This will also result in slowed-down market demand in the years to come.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s impact on the healthcare system was profound, giving way to numerous public health measures, as well as a reduction in medical access to people. The pandemic resulted in the shutdown of operational facilities worldwide.

The worldwide healthcare industry has been facing multiple challenges during the lockdown phase. Given the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, many medical facilities are encountering a lot of issues, which reduces the provision of essential services.

Healthcare IT including healthcare CRM emerged as the top solution in these uncertain times, helping professionals provide medical services to take care of the rapidly mounting number of new cases. Telehealth and remote monitoring tools adopted by healthcare and patients alike will ensure sustained market growth for the dental industry.

Dental Industry Market Segment Overview

By Discipline

The market of dental industry, with respect to discipline, covers Restorative Dentistry, Endodontics, Periodontics, Prosthodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, Orthodontics, Maxillofacial Surgery, and Oral Surgery.

By Consumable

The major consumables covered are endodontic supplies, dental biomaterial, dental aesthetic, resin composites, gingival retraction material, whitening material, denture adhesive, dental impression, dental burs as well as dental syringes. The resin composites segment is in the lead owing to their huge demand for treating tooth decay.

By End-User

The major industry end-users include dental academic and research institutes, hospitals & clinics coupled with specialty dental centers. Surge in the number of skilled as well as certified dental practitioners along with the soaring number of clinics and hospitals worldwide will benefit the market.

Dental Industry Market Regional Analysis

America, size-wise, is the biggest market worldwide, while the United States stands as the leader in the region. The market of dental industry is performing remarkably well owing to the surging cases of oral diseases coupled with the elderly patient pool in the United States. The American Academy of Periodontology states that half of the total adult population above the age of 35 years in the country suffers from periodontitis. Also, the huge demand for cosmetic surgery, the rising geriatric population, and the escalating number of dental clinics along with practitioners offering advanced dental care services will also enhance the market share in the region.

The European market for dental services benefits from the digital integration in various dental labs across the region. Extensive usage of innovative CAM systems, and the surging intake of AI-enabled dental equipment as well as tools for reviewing databases of diagnostic images, such as X-rays will further favor the regional industry.

