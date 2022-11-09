Global People Counting Systems Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global People Counting Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050497/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the period 2020-2027. Bidirectional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach US$817.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Unidirectional segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $195.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The People Counting Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$195.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$263.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Axiomatic Technology Ltd.
Clever Devices, Inc.
Countwise LLC
Density Inc.
DILAX Intelcom GmbH
EuroTech
FLIR Systems, Inc.
Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc.
InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd
RetailNext, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050497/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
People Counting Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for People Counting Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bidirectional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Bidirectional by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bidirectional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unidirectional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Unidirectional by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Unidirectional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping Malls by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Retail, Supermarkets &
Shopping Malls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail, Supermarkets &
Shopping Malls by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corporate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Corporate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Corporate by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospitality by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Sports & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World People Counting Systems Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
People Counting Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for People
Counting Systems by Type - Bidirectional and Unidirectional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Type - Bidirectional and Unidirectional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for People Counting Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bidirectional
and Unidirectional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for People
Counting Systems by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for People Counting Systems
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for People
Counting Systems by End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping
Malls, Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports &
Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping Malls,
Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for People Counting Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Supermarkets & Shopping Malls, Transportation, Corporate,
Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Type - Bidirectional and
Unidirectional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Type - Bidirectional and Unidirectional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bidirectional and Unidirectional for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets &
Shopping Malls, Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports &
Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping Malls,
Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping Malls, Transportation,
Corporate, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
People Counting Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Type - Bidirectional and
Unidirectional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Type - Bidirectional and Unidirectional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for People Counting Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bidirectional
and Unidirectional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for People Counting Systems
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets &
Shopping Malls, Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports &
Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping Malls,
Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for People Counting Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Supermarkets & Shopping Malls, Transportation, Corporate,
Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
People Counting Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Type - Bidirectional and
Unidirectional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Type - Bidirectional and Unidirectional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for People Counting Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bidirectional
and Unidirectional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for People Counting Systems
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets &
Shopping Malls, Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports &
Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping Malls,
Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for People Counting Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Supermarkets & Shopping Malls, Transportation, Corporate,
Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
People Counting Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Type - Bidirectional and
Unidirectional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Type - Bidirectional and Unidirectional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bidirectional and Unidirectional for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets &
Shopping Malls, Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports &
Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping Malls,
Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping Malls, Transportation,
Corporate, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
People Counting Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Type - Bidirectional and
Unidirectional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Type - Bidirectional and Unidirectional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bidirectional and Unidirectional for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets &
Shopping Malls, Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports &
Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping Malls,
Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping Malls, Transportation,
Corporate, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
People Counting Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Type - Bidirectional and
Unidirectional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for People Counting Systems
by Type - Bidirectional and Unidirectional Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bidirectional and Unidirectional for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for People Counting Systems
by Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets &
Shopping Malls, Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports &
Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for People Counting Systems
by End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping Malls,
Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping Malls, Transportation,
Corporate, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Type - Bidirectional and
Unidirectional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Type - Bidirectional and Unidirectional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bidirectional and Unidirectional for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets &
Shopping Malls, Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports &
Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping Malls,
Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping Malls, Transportation,
Corporate, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
People Counting Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for People
Counting Systems by Type - Bidirectional and Unidirectional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Type - Bidirectional and Unidirectional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for People Counting Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bidirectional
and Unidirectional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for People
Counting Systems by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for People Counting Systems
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for People
Counting Systems by End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping
Malls, Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports &
Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping Malls,
Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for People Counting Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Supermarkets & Shopping Malls, Transportation, Corporate,
Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Type - Bidirectional and
Unidirectional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Type - Bidirectional and Unidirectional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bidirectional and Unidirectional for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
People Counting Systems by End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets &
Shopping Malls, Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports &
Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 126: Spain Historic Review for People Counting Systems by
End-Use - Retail, Supermarkets & Shopping Malls,
Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for People Counting
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050497/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global People Counting Systems Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for People Counting Systems estimated at US$709. 4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global People Counting Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050497/?utm_source=GNW