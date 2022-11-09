Global People Counting Systems Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global People Counting Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050497/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the period 2020-2027. Bidirectional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach US$817.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Unidirectional segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $195.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The People Counting Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$195.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$263.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

Axiomatic Technology Ltd.

Clever Devices, Inc.

Countwise LLC

Density Inc.

DILAX Intelcom GmbH

EuroTech

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc.

InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd

RetailNext, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

People Counting Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

