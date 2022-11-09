The Global Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market is expected to grow by $ 4.59 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360165/?utm_source=GNW

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the automatic voltage stabilizer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 across the globe, an increase in the number of residential and commercial building projects, and growing investments by market players in R&D.

The automatic voltage stabilizer market analysis includes type, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The automatic voltage stabilizer market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Single phase automatic voltage stabilizers

• Three phase automatic voltage stabilizers



By Application

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Household



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth in cross-border electricity trading as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic voltage stabilizer market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of smart wearables and growing investment in smart city projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic voltage stabilizer market vendors that include ABB Ltd., ACUPWR, Ashley Edison International Ltd., Control Technologies, Eaton Corp. Plc, Eremu SA, Foshan Unipower Electronic Co. Ltd., General Electric Co, GERMAREL GmbH, Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH, Microtek International Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Servokon System Ltd., Siemens AG, Statron AG, Torytrans SL, V Guard Industries Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Watford Control Instruments Ltd., and Wenzhou Modern Group Co. Ltd. Also, the automatic voltage stabilizer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

