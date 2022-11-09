Global Parking Management System Market Forecast to Reach Revenue of $8.84 Billion By 2028 | ParkMobile, ParkHub, ParkWhiz, and SpotHero are Top 4 Players in US

Westford, USA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the number of cars on the road continues to grow, so does the demand for parking management system market . In order to manage this demand, many cities and businesses are turning to parking management systems. A parking management system is a tool that helps to optimize the use of available parking spaces. It can help to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow by directing drivers to available spaces. It can also help to increase revenue by reducing the amount of time that vehicles spend searching for a space.

The most common type of system in the global parking management system market is a garage or lot that uses an electronic ticketing system. This type of system typically requires drivers to purchase a ticket from a kiosk before they enter the garage or lot. Once they have paid for their ticket, they can then park their vehicle in any available space.

While this type of system is generally more expensive than traditional parking methods, it does offer a number of advantages. First, it allows drivers to pay for their parking ahead of time, which can save time and hassle. Second, it eliminates the need for drivers to search for coins or bills when they exit the garage or lot. Finally, it provides a way for garages and lots to keep track of how many spaces are available at any given time, which can help to reduce traffic congestion.

SkyQuest's commitment to providing detailed, objective analysis of the global parking management system market makes it the go-to source for IT decision makers. The company's rigorous evaluation process includes an in-depth analysis of each product on more than 30 criteria. This year, we placed special emphasis on innovation, customer experience and sustainability when assessing products in the parking management category.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/parking-management-system-market

Demand for Smart Parking Management is on Rise

The parking industry is evolving and changing rapidly. In order to meet the demands of the future, parking providers must be willing to embrace new technology and solutions in the parking management system market. Smart parking management systems are one such solution that is growing in popularity and demand. A smart parking system uses various sensors and data analytics to optimize the use of available parking resources. This results in better utilization of existing infrastructure, increased parking availability, and reduced congestion. All of these benefits lead to a better experience for drivers and a more efficient use of resources for parking providers.

The adoption of smart parking systems in the global parking management system market is being driven by the need to improve urban mobility. Cities are struggling with increasing traffic congestion and pollution, which negatively impacts quality of life and economic activity. Smart parking can help to alleviate these problems by reducing the amount of time drivers spend searching for a spot and freeing up road space.

As per SkyQuest study, it has been found that these systems can reduce vehicle emissions by up to 30%. They can also help to save on fuel costs and reduce car idling time, which further improves air quality. Smart parking management systems are becoming more commonplace in cities around the world as they offer a variety of benefits. As the demand for these systems grows, so does the need for qualified professionals who can install and maintain them.

Smart parking management system market is gaining strong demand because they can help businesses better manage their parking resources. By understanding how many people are using a particular parking lot or garage, businesses can make changes to pricing or operations to maximize revenue or better accommodate their customers. For example, some businesses may choose to offer discounts to customers who use a smart parking system to find a space.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/parking-management-system-market

ParkMobile, ParkHub, ParkWhiz, and SpotHero are Top 4 Players in US Parking Management System Market

In its survey of the US parking management system market, SkyQuest found that the leading providers are those that can offer comprehensive solutions that include license plate recognition (LPR), entrance and exit controls, payment processing, and customer service tools. The top four vendors in this space were identified as ParkMobile, ParkHub, ParkWhiz, and SpotHero. All four of these vendors offer comprehensive solutions that include LPR technology, payment processing, customer service tools, and more.

What sets these vendors apart is their ability to provide a seamless customer experience. For example, ParkMobile offers a mobile app that lets users find and pay for parking in advance in the US parking management system market. ParkHub provides a web-based platform that helps customers find and compare prices for parking in their area. SpotHero offers discounts on parking rates when customers book in advance through their website or app.

Top 3 Trends shaping Global Parking Management System Market

1.Online reservations and payments

With the growth of online commerce, it’s no surprise that parking reservation and payment systems are going digital. Customers now expect to be able to find and book parking spaces online, and pay for them using their credit card or mobile wallet.



2. Automated vehicles

Another trend that is starting to have an impact on parking management system market is automated vehicles. As more cars become equipped with self-driving features, the need for traditional parking spaces will start to decline. Parking operators will need to be prepared for this change by offering alternative types of parking options, such as electric vehicle charging stations.



3. Big data analytics

Parking data can provide valuable insights into driver behavior and patterns. By harnessing the power of big data analytics, parking operators can optimize their pricing models, better understand customer needs, and improve overall efficiency.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/parking-management-system-market

Top Players in the Global Parking Management Market

Indigo (France)

Amano (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

Bosch Group (Germany)

Conduent (US)

APCOA PARKING (US)

Precise ParkLink (Canada)

SWARCO (Austria)

SKIDATA (Austria)

T2 Systems (US)

FlashParking (US)

Passport Labs (US)

Flowbird Group (France)

ParkMobile (US)

SpotHero (US)

Get My Parking (India)

INRIX (US)

IPS Group (US)

Smart Parking (Australia)

Chetu (US)

TIBA Parking Systems (US)

Q-Free (Norway)

Streetline (US)

ParkOffice (US)

Urbiotica (Spain)

CivicSmart (US)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Software Defined Data Center Market

Global Site-to-Site VPN Market

Global Drone Software Market

Global Customer Communication Management Market

Global Software Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com