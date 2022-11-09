The Global Polymeric Sand Market is expected to grow by $ 31.55 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymeric Sand Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360162/?utm_source=GNW

72% during the forecast period. Our report on the polymeric sand market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for long-lasting weather protection solutions across the construction sector, increasing investments and government support across the construction industry and the high-temperature coefficient of resistance(TCR) of polymeric sand.

The polymeric sand market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The polymeric sand market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing expansion of residential infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the polymeric sand market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing mergers and acquisitions and a growing focus on R&D to improve the stability of pavers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polymeric sand market covers the following areas:

• Polymeric sand market sizing

• Polymeric sand market forecast

• Polymeric sand market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polymeric sand market vendors that include Alliance Designer Products Inc., CRH Plc, Lowes Companies Inc, Pavers India Co., Quadra Chemicals Ltd., Sakrete, SEK Surebond, SGM Southern Grouts and Mortars Inc., Sika AG, SRW Products Inc., Techniseal Inc., The Shaw Group Ltd., Unilock Ltd., and Vimark Srl. Also, the polymeric sand market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

