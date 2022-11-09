Space Auto Revolutionizes Car Buying With First Integrated Software and Marketing Solution for Auto Dealerships

DALLAS, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Car dealerships can now meet their software and marketing needs all in one space. Space Auto is taking the auto industry by storm with its launch of innovative solutions that connect auto dealers with customers, drive sales, and grow their business — all in one unified system.



Space Auto is the brainchild of Nick Askew, who worked for more than seven years in auto dealership retail and then founded a technology agency. Through these experiences, Nick discovered that car dealerships were faced with a disjointed and messy set of software plug-ins and different vendors to piece together their marketing, sales, and technology needs. He found that this situation creates a complicated, error-prone experience for the dealer and the car buyer.

To solve this problem, Nick founded Space Auto, which has created the only car dealership software system on the market that’s designed to work seamlessly across one integrated platform, with a full suite of products optimized to generate more website traffic, convert more leads, and sell more cars.



“The consumer car buying journey continues to change dramatically. Both dealerships and their customers deserve a solution that streamlines the entire sales process, without relying on multiple third-party plugins or additional vendors,” said Nick, Space Auto Founder and CEO. “Space Auto is on a mission to make buying a car a delightful and flexible experience by providing dealers with the integrated software and marketing solutions they want and need, all in one space.”

With more than 40 team members, Space Auto serves nearly 100 independent and OEM dealerships, including BMW, Nissan, Kia, Honda, GMC, Hyundai, and many others.

Space Auto offers:

Space Auto Dealership Software — This core offering comes complete with a modern, unified website, retailing, and CRM solution. Space Auto software features websites that are clutter-free and easy to navigate, retailing tools that are flexible and designed for conversion, and a CRM that provides all dealership communication and deal management needs via desktop and mobile — delivering the only software with full feature functionality within the app.

Space Auto Marketing Services — From first click to close, Space Auto maximizes dealerships’ media budgets with targeted digital traffic to optimized landing pages, and designs communications for retargeting and customer follow up. These services include Paid Google Search Ads, Google Merchant Ads, Display Ads, Retargeting, Campaign Creative, Ad Copywriting, Google Business Profile, and more.

Space Auto Content Services — Space Auto delivers premium content, including video, photography and social media, to OEM and dealership groups. Space Auto manages production, staffing, scheduling, budgeting, and operations to produce engaging content for dealers to use across marketing channels.

Request a demo or learn more at www.space.auto.

About Space Auto

Space Auto is on a mission to reimagine the car buying journey by streamlining automotive retail tech and elevating the customer experience. From first click to close, Space Auto gives auto dealerships the tools they need to connect with customers, drive sales, and grow business – all in one space. Space Auto serves both independent and OEM dealerships, including BMW, Nissan, Kia, Honda, GMC, Hyundai, and many others. Learn more at www.space.auto and follow Space Auto on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , and TikTok.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f2653ff-547c-4d57-932a-eae79afcbadf