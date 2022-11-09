The Global Hispanic Foods Market is expected to grow by $518.91 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hispanic Foods Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360159/?utm_source=GNW

4% during the forecast period. Our report on the Hispanic foods market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changing lifestyles and a rise in demand for healthy, convenient food, new product launches, and expansion in the retail landscape.

The Hispanic foods market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The Hispanic foods market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Tortillas

• Tacos

• Burritos

• Enchiladas

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for gluten-free tortillas as one of the prime reasons driving the Hispanic food market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for mobile food service outlets and an increase in M&A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the Hispanic foods market covers the following areas:

• Hispanic foods market sizing

• Hispanic foods market forecast

• Hispanic foods market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Hispanic foods market vendors that include B and G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Delicioso UK Ltd., El Cielo, El Patron, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Hormel Foods Corp., Juanitas Foods, La Casa de Jack Ltd., Mercadagro International Corp., MexGrocer.com LLC, MTY Food Group Inc, Ole Mexican Foods Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., Siete Family Foods, Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, Spanish Deli Pty Ltd., and YUM Brands Inc. Also, the Hispanic foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

