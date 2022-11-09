Global SSL Certification Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SSL Certification Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050490/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Organization Validation (OV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.1% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Domain Validation (DV) segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $452.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26% CAGR
The SSL Certification market in the U.S. is estimated at US$452.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 16.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$776.5 Million by the year 2027.
Extended Validation (EV) Segment to Record 17% CAGR
In the global Extended Validation (EV) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$264.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$764.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 17.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
4NET Information Technologies
Buypass AS
Comodo Group, Inc.
DigiCert, Inc.
GlobalSign, Inc.
Next Pixar Web
QuoVadis Group
Sentia
Venafi, Inc.
Verixy
