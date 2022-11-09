The Global Passenger Vehicle Dashboard Camera Market is expected to grow by $ 3.00 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.82% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Passenger Vehicle Dashboard Camera Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360157/?utm_source=GNW

82% during the forecast period. Our report on the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboard cameras, discounts on insurance premiums for vehicles with dashboard cameras, and a large number of road accidents and road rage.

The passenger vehicle dashboard camera market analysis includes the product and component segments and geographic landscape.



The passenger vehicle dashboard camera market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Single channel

• Dual channel



By Component

• Battery

• Lens

• Gravity sensor

• GPS

• Microphone

• Others



By Geographic

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of energy-efficient dashboard cameras as one of the prime reasons driving the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of connected technologies in dashboard cameras and the development of in-built dashboard cameras by OEMs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market covers the following areas:

• Passenger vehicle dashboard camera market sizing

• Passenger vehicle dashboard camera market forecast

• Passenger vehicle dashboard camera market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading passenger vehicle dashboard camera market vendors that include ABEO Technology Co. Ltd., Chameleon Codewing Ltd., Cobra Electronics Corporation and Escort Inc., DigiLife Technologies Co. Ltd., DOD Tech, Falcon Electronics LLC, Garmin Ltd., Harman International Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., LG Innotek, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Rexing Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SCDE Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Daza Innovation Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Firstscene Technology Co. Ltd., Steelmate Automotive UK Ltd., SUNLIGHT UK TRADING Ltd., and Waylens Inc.. Also, the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360157/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________