1% over the period 2020-2027. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.9% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR
The Sports Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
ACTIVE Network LLC
Daktronics, Inc.
Director11
Epicor Software Corporation
IBM Corporation
Jersey Watch
Jonas Club Software
MonClubSportif
Omnify Inc
SAP SE
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sports Management Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Sports Management Software Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sports Management Software estimated at US$3. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.
