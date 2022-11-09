Gene Therapy Market is expected to reach the Value of USD 12.46 Billion, with Growing CAGR of 20.9% by the end of 2029, Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Opportunity Outlook

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “ Gene Therapy Market ” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The Gene Therapy research offers a comprehensive background analysis of the Gene Therapy industry, which also includes an examination of the market for parents. The study of competitors is one of the most significant components of a report on market research since it enables businesses to choose their strategies by evaluating how those strategies compare to those of their rivals. This Gene Therapy market research report was meticulously crafted by a group of researchers, analysts, and industry professionals that worked together while keeping the perspective of the customer in mind during the entire process. In order to ensure the success of your company on an international level, we have compiled a global market study of the highest possible quality. In addition, clients are made aware, via the usage of this Gene Therapy market research study, of the numerous techniques that are utilized by major competitors in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global gene therapy market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of the global gene therapy market tends to be around 20.9% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2021, and it would grow up to USD 12.46 billion by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework

Gene therapy is a method of inserting genes into tissues and cells to treat any type of disease. In this method, the defective gene is replaced with a functional gene. It is the strategy of manipulating of expression of certain genes as the cause for the disease. This treatment is very helpful in treating a number of diseases.

Therapy developers are investing in collaboration or mergers and acquisitions as a feasible strategy to enhance in-house expertise and strengthen product pipelines. Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) acquired the highest share in 2020 with a maximum revenue share of over 41%. The large B-cell lymphoma segment is projected to account for the maximum revenue share by 2028.

The Global Gene Therapy Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the Gene Therapy industry are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Some of the major players operating in the Gene Therapy market are

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Cipla Inc. (India)

Lupin (India)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (India)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

GSK Plc. (U.K.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (U.K.)

Alvogen (U.S)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.K.)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc (U.S.)

MeiraGTx Limited (U.S.)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.)

Opportunities

Increased Drug Approvals

The growing drug approvals for treating this rare condition create many market opportunities. For instance, Novartis and Gilead continue to expand their customer base worldwide for Kymriah and Yescarta, designed to treat large B-cell lymphoma. It has been seen that in May 2019, Novartis received approval to sell its products in Japan. Furthermore, in 2017, about 51% of patients who received Yescarta treatment achieved remission.

Higher Strategic Alliances

Several companies are involved in strategic alliances to boost their offerings in the space, that is projected to strengthen the market competition during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2020, REGENXBIO, Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. collaborated for the NAV technology platform. Under this deal, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. received a global license to REGENXBIO’s NAV AAV9 and AAV8 vectors for the development of multiple gene therapies for a rare metabolic disorder

Segmentation Covered: Gene Therapy Market

By Gene Type

Antigen

Cytokine

Suicide

By Viral Vector

Retroviruses

Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenoviruses

By Non-Viral Vector

Naked or Plasmid Vectors

Electroporation

By Application

Rare Diseases

Infectious Disease

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Gene Therapy Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the gene therapy market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America has been witnessing positive growth in the gene therapy market throughout the forecast period due to the sturdy regulatory framework for promoting cellular therapy development.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to the rise in the acceptance of unique treatment options.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Gene Therapy Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Gene Therapy Market , By Gene Type Global Gene Therapy Market, By Viral Vector Global Gene Therapy Market, By Non-Viral Vector Global Gene Therapy Market, By Application Global Gene Therapy Market, By End User Global Gene Therapy Market, By Distribution Channel Global Gene Therapy Market, By Region Global Gene Therapy Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

