AB Lighting to Exhibit at MJBizCon in Las Vegas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Lighting, a U.S.-based premier LED grow light provider, today announces its attendance at MJBizCon in Las Vegas on November 16-18. AB Lighting will display its full line of premium grow lights and help potential partners find the best lighting solution for their cannabis cultivation needs.



AB Lighting is a one-stop shop for lighting needs, offering grow lights for every location, crop type and stage of growth – from seedling stage to flowering stage. All of AB Lighting’s grow lights come with a light spectrum perfected for the crop and environment. The full spectrum helps enhance the photosynthesis process and promotes the growth of cannabis while having higher efficacy than most other fixtures in the market. Additionally, the design of the AB grow lights allows for ease and flexibility when it comes to installation. AB Lighting also manages heat and moisture better than most other fixtures, thus increasing the life of the light fixture.

Designed as supplemental lighting for greenhouse grows, as well as indoor cultivation, AB Lighting first unveiled its line of LED grow lights at MJBizCon 2021. The company’s LED grow lights are more sustainable, more energy efficient and have longer lifespans compared to traditional high-pressure sodium (HPS) solutions.

“To be back at MJBizCon for a second year, seeing old friends and new, and looking at our growth these last 12 months feels so rewarding,” said Mark Honeycutt, CEO of AB Lighting. “We continue to expand our footprint in the cannabis industry, helping growers find the perfect lighting solution to increase their yields.”

AB Lighting’s full line of grow lights for cannabis includes:

AB520: A top lighting solution designed for indoor cannabis cultivation. Designed mainly for the veg room but can also be used in the mother room. It has a PPF of 1274 umol/s, 520W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

AB780: Designed for indoor cannabis cultivation. It has a PPF of 2068 umol/s, 780W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

AB840: A 1-to-1 replacement HPS solution and designed for indoor cannabis cultivation or a greenhouse supplemental. It has a PPF of 2038 umol/s, 840W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

AB960: A high-intensity, top lighting solution designed for indoor cannabis cultivation. It has a PPF of 2495 umol/s, 960W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

AB Lighting’s lights are made from tier-one components and undergo rigorous third-party testing to validate our performance claims and help growers grow products faster and produce a higher quality of product for sales. AB Lighting is backed by roughly 30 years of R&D and works with a highly experienced manufacturer to bring the best performing grow lights to growers.

Find AB Lighting at MJBizCon, November 16-18, 2022, at booth #3138 .

To purchase AB Lighting LED fixtures or to learn more about AB Lighting and its premium grow lights, visit www.ablighting.com.

About AB Lighting

AB Lighting provides the best-in-class products when it comes to horticultural lighting. AB Lighting’s LED grow light fixtures are backed by science to help cannabis growers reach a higher yield for both indoor and greenhouse environments. Culminating over 30 years of research and development, 50+ tested spectrums, 100+ tested crops and 30+ fixture industrial designs, AB Lighting is bringing to market the best performing LED lights at the best value. For more information on AB Lighting, visit www.ablighting.com.

