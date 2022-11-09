Prime Insurance Company Hosts and Mentors X School Students

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick J. Lindsey, President, CEO, and Chairman of Prime Insurance Company, will host a group of young e students and leadership counselors at the X School for Boys in Albany, GA. The group will spend 3 days in November in Salt Lake City, Utah visiting the great outdoors and participating in recreational, social, and team-building activities.

Mr. Lindsey states, "The ideology of the school caught my attention when I saw King being interviewed on a news channel. His passion and articulation of his vision, mission, hard work and determination to fulfill this idea to help young men succeed inspired me to get involved."

The group will experience some Utah outdoor events, team building, and a visit to the Prime Insurance Company/XINSURANCE corporate office to get a look at how a request for insurance becomes an insurance policy.

Lindsey's generosity in hosting the group is much more than enjoying a few days in the great outdoors. It is in support of these young men and seeing different options for future careers. In addition to donating AV equipment, Prime has also discussed ideas for summer internships, assistance with vocational training such as automotive repair, restoration and salvage skills, technical and vocational opportunities, and more.

King Randall, owner of the school also stated, "The opportunity Mr. Lindsey is providing to our students on this trip to a beautiful part of the country, and to experience this together, is genuinely appreciated by me, the staff, and students. Our mission is to teach boys the true meaning of manhood and to be protectors and providers for their communities. The opportunity for us to experience this trip and the generosity of Rick J. Lindsey is greatly appreciated."

As President, CEO, and Chairman of Prime Insurance Company, Rick J. Lindsey brings over 40 years of expertise in underwriting, risk management and claims management. Lindsey states, "Real life experiences, hard work, common sense and being ready to learn something new every day has contributed greatly to my success. I look forward to sharing experiences and visiting with the students and staff of the 'X' Boys Life Preparatory School."

Prime Insurance Company is an excess and surplus lines insurance company writing business in all 50 states, the US Virgin Islands, and Guam. Prime employs over 200 people nationwide and has offices in Chicago, IL; Exton, PA; Naples, FL; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

www.primeis.com

https://thexforboys.org/about-u

Contact Information:

Barbara Malkowski

SVP Marketing

barbaram@primeis.com

1-312-520-5736



