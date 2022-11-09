Trans Canada Trail Announces $3.25M Investment in 126 Trail Infrastructure Projects across Canada

English French

Investments Include $149,500 in Emergency Assistance to Communities Impacted by Hurricane Fiona

MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trans Canada Trail is proud to announce its latest round of Trail investments of $3.25M in 126 projects across Canada. The latest funding is inclusive of 35 emergency clean-up and recovery projects across Atlantic Canada in response to damage caused by Hurricane Fiona in communities across the Atlantic Region.

Trans Canada Trail is proud to play a role in enhancing local trails across Canada and, in turn, the quality of life and well-being of Canadians. The Trans Canada Trail Trail Funding Program (TFP) invests funding received from the Government of Canada, through Parks Canada. Trans Canada Trail leverages this funding, amplifying its impact via additional investments from provincial, territorial and municipal governments, as well as generous donors and philanthropists. See the map of supported Trail projects.

Trans Canada Trail is the largest investor in trail infrastructure projects in Canada thanks to its funding from governments across Canada and in particular, the federal government which recently announced, in Budget 2022, $55M in funding for Trans Canada Trail over the next five years. This funding will be used to grow and enhance Canada’s national trail, which, at 28,000 km, is the world’s longest network of multi-use trails.

The TFP program is open to all trail organizations that operate one of the over 500 sections of the Trans Canada Trail. The TFP provides financial support to Trail groups and First Nation communities for trail infrastructure and major repairs, improvements to safety and accessibility, development of new trails, as well as destination development projects.

Hurricane Fiona caused significant damage to trails in impacted communities. Federal funding has also allowed Trans Canada Trail to reallocate funds and increase the Trail Care program to support trail operators in the Atlantic provinces, in repairing trails that sustained damage during Hurricane Fiona.

“Our role as the Trail’s national steward means that when disasters like Hurricane Fiona hit, we act quickly to make sure local trails are repaired,” said Eleanor McMahon, President & CEO of Trans Canada Trail. “We deployed $149,500 for 35 trail recovery and clean up projects in Atlantic Canada, helping make sure communities don’t lose access to the Trail due to the damage.”

Canadians reap critical health, social and economic benefits from trails, and continued trail investment improves citizens’ quality of life and meets the needs of growing communities while boosting domestic tourism. The importance of trails to the health and well-being of Canadians was on full display during the COVID-19 pandemic, when so many people turned to the outdoors to socialize and improve their mental health safely.

“We are proud to make these important investments, as they represent an opportunity to improve the lives of Canadians by contributing to local economies, to environmental sustainability, conservation and biodiversity enhancement – and to the mental health and well-being of citizens. They also support our commitment to making the Trail more diverse, inclusive and accessible,” said McMahon.

“Our investments also support our work to deliver on Canada’s first National Trail Tourism Strategy through destination development initiatives across Canada. Just this year, I was proud to join with partners on both sides of the Canada-US border to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a trail destination experience, connecting Trans Canada Trail to Michigan’s trail network, helping bolster tourism and make Canadian trails more accessible to our American neighbours.”

McMahon also highlighted the importance of investments in local trail organizations, which the Trail Funding Program supports: “The work of maintaining, improving and developing the Trail for future generations simply doesn’t happen without the hard work and dedication of the over 500 local trail organizations, and local volunteers who support trails in communities across Canada, as well as our provincial/territorial partners. We are grateful to all of the dedicated volunteers, organizations and municipal staff across the country who contribute to building and maintaining local trails.”

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail (the Trail) is the longest recreational trail in the world, spanning over 28,000 kilometres on land and water. Linking three oceans – the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic – the Trail connects 15,000 rural, urban and Indigenous communities across every province and territory. It is a ribbon that connects Canada’s diverse landscapes, seasons, people and experiences, and fosters unity, collaboration and connectedness. Trans Canada Trail is a registered charity and stewards this national trail in collaboration with local Trail partners. With funding from the Government of Canada through Parks Canada, and investments from all levels of government and generous donors, Trans Canada Trail is the largest investor in trail infrastructure projects in Canada, supporting improvements, growth and enhancements for generations to come. tctrail.ca

