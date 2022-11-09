Bank appeals court decision on fine imposed on Šiaulių Bankas

English Lithuanian

Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank'), company code 112025254, registered office at Tilžės g. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Today, the Bank has lodged an appeal to the Court of Appeal against the decision of the Vilnius Regional Administrative Court of October 10, 2022, by which the Bank's appeal was partially upheld, i.e. the fine imposed on the Bank was reduced to EUR 440 000. The Bank asks the court to fully uphold the appeal regarding the annulment of the fine imposed by the resolution of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania on December 20, 2019.