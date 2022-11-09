Students Gather to Focus on Workforce Readiness at FBLA’s Fall Leadership Conferences

Reston, Virginia, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest business Career and Technical Student Organization, announced today that thousands of middle school and high school students and their advisers from across the country will be attending the 2022 FBLA National Fall Leadership Conferences (NFLCs) in Denver, Colorado, and Orlando, Florida. The conference in Denver will take place November 11-12, while the Orlando conference will be held November 18-19.

More than 2,500 students will participate in deep-dive learning tracks that will allow them to hone their skills in a specific area. Learning track areas include communications, entrepreneurship, ethics, financial literacy, leadership, and workforce readiness. Meanwhile, FBLA is supporting career and technical educators with learning tracks focused on integrating FBLA’s leadership and workforce development experiences into the classroom.

“Our fall conferences are all about leadership and career development for high school and middle school students,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “Students have the opportunity to network directly with top professionals from today’s hottest fields and connect with leading colleges and universities to plan their next steps in higher education.”

Bryant Collier, an FBLA alumnus and the CEO of B. Collier Speaks, will deliver the keynote address at both conferences. He will be joined in Orlando for a discussion about leadership and success by Tim Schurrer, CEO of David Novak Leadership and author of The Secret Society of Success: Stop Chasing the Spotlight and Learn to Enjoy Your Work (and Life) Again.

“The leaders who inspire me the most are those who help others win and don’t worry much about how much credit they get in return (if any at all),” Schurrer said. “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to share with FBLA members how they can model this approach in their own leadership, impacting their communities while they help others be at their best.”

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.fbla.org.