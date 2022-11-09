Microbial Transglutaminase Market Size is projected to reach USD 246.57 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbial transglutaminase (mTG) is a food enzyme that is frequently used in the food processing sector to increase food quality and shelf life. Rising demand for microbial transglutaminase to improve flavour, appearance, and texture, as well as its growing use in the bakery industry, are driving market expansion.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/microbial-transglutaminase-market/request-sample





Regional Analysis

The dairy and food processing industries in North America are increasing quickly, which is fueling the market for microbial transglutaminase. The United States and Canada have seen a major shift in dietary tastes over the past few decades. To meet their daily protein and vitamin needs, Americans opt to eat more meat. The dairy industry in North America has largely recovered from the dairy crisis of 2009, and it is anticipated that strong expansion will continue in the years to come. Dairy products have been continuously exported from the United States to China, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Canada, and other nations over the past ten years.

Due to the region's expanding dairy industry, Europe is predicted to hold a sizable portion of the global market. Europe has fully implied Regulation (EC) No. 1332/2008. Under the regulation of food enzymes (FE), all the food enzymes utilized across the EU market are subjected to the safety evaluation developed by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Africa’s microbial transglutaminase market is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Poultry, pork, and meat processing industries in Africa are under tremendous pressure due to low-cost imports. It is expected that the African market for microbial transglutaminase will grow at a CAGR of 6.2%





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/microbial-transglutaminase-market





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 246.57 million by 2030 CAGR 9.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Source, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Ajinomoto, C & P Group GmbH, Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients, Inc., BDF Natural Ingredients., Jiangsu Yiming Biological Technology Limited., Taixing Dongsheng Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Kinry Biotech Sdn Bhd., Rama Production Co., Ltd. (ProtiAct), and Stabizyme GmbH. Key Market Drivers Growing demand of microbial transglutaminase in improving food flavor, appearance and texture





Market Highlights

The global microbial transglutaminase market size is projected to reach USD 246.57 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is projected to reach USD 246.57 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). The microbial transglutaminase is used in several applications such as food processing industries, seafood , Surimi products, meat products, bakery products, and textiles

, Surimi products, meat products, bakery products, and textiles In bakery products, microbial transglutaminase is used as a dough conditioner that overcomes the deficiency in the quality of white gluten

In dairy products, microbial transglutaminase is utilized for improving functionality in dairy and yogurt. It is also used for improving the hydration ability, emulsifying and rheological properties, and protein solubility of the product.

The food processing and dairy industries in North America are increasing quickly, which is driving the market for microbial transglutaminase to increase exponentially.

Competitive Landscape

Ajinomoto

C&P Group GmbH

Micro-Tech Food Ingredients, Inc.

BDF Natural Ingredients

Jiangsu Yiming Biological Technology Limited

Taixing Dongsheng Bio-Tech Co, Ltd.

Kinry Biotech Sdn Bhd

Rama Production Co, Ltd.

Stabizyme GmbH

Several regional players are currently active in the microbial transglutaminase market. They are also dominating the overall market by adopting several strategies, such as new product development, new product launches, M&A, and partnerships.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/microbial-transglutaminase-market/request-sample





Microbial Transglutaminase Market: Segmentation

By Source

Streptomyces mobarense

Streptoverticillium griseocarnium

Streptoverticillium hygroscopicus

By Application

Food processing industries

Seafood

Surimi products

Meat products

Dairy products

Bakery products

Textile

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Market Overview

3.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Value Chain Analysis: Microbial Transglutaminase Market

3.3 Key Market Trends

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of Substitution

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Market Share Analysis

4 By Source Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.2 Streptomyces Mobaraense

4.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.3 Streptoverticillium Griseocarneum

4.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5 By Application Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.2 Food Processing Industry

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.3 Bakery Products

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6 Regional Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.2 America

6.2.1 North America

6.2.1.1 U.S.

6.2.1.1.1 By Source

6.2.1.1.2 By Application

6.2.1.2 Canada

6.2.1.2.1 By Source

6.2.1.2.2 By Application

6.2.1.3 Mexico

6.2.1.3.1 By Source

6.2.1.3.2 By Application

6.2.1.4 Latin America

6.2.4.1.1 By Source

6.2.4.1.2 By Application

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.2.1 By Source

6.3.2.2 By Application

6.3.3 France

6.3.3.1 By Source

6.3.3.2 By Application

6.3. 4 U.K

6.3.4.1 By Source

6.3.4.2 By Application

6.3.5 Italy

6.3.5.1 By Source

6.3.5.2 By Application

6.3.6 Spain

6.3.6.1 By Source

6.3.6.2 By Application

6.3.7 Rest of Europe

6.3.7.1 By Source

6.3.7.2 By Application

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.2.1 By Source

6.4.2.2 By Application

6.4.3 China

6.4.3.1 By Source

6.4.3.2 By Application

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.4.1 By Source

6.4.4.2 By Application

6.4.5 India

6.4.5.1 By Source

6.4.5.2 By Application

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.6.1 By Source

6.4.6.2 By Application

6.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.7.1 By Source

6.4.7.2 By Application

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2.1 By Source

6.5.2.2 By Application

6.5.3 South Africa

6.5.3.1 By Source

6.5.3.2 By Application

6.5.4 Kuwait

6.5.4.1 By Source

6.5.4.2 By Application

6.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6.5.5.1 By Source

6.5.5.2 By Application

7 Company Profile

7.1 Ajinomoto

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Performance

7.1.3 Recent Developments

7.1.4 Product Portfolio

7.2 C & P Group GmbH

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Performance

7.2.3 Recent Developments

7.2.4 Product Portfolio

7.3 Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients, Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Performance

7.3.3 Recent Developments

7.3.4 Product Portfolio

7.4 BDF Natural Ingredients.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Performance

7.4.3 Recent Developments

7.4.4 Product Portfolio

7.5 Jiangsu Yiming Biological Technology Limited.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Performance

7.5.3 Recent Developments

7.5.4 Product Portfolio

7.6 Taixing Dongsheng Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Performance

7.6.3 Recent Developments

7.6.4 Product Portfolio

7.7 Rama Production Co., Ltd. (ProtiAct)

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Performance

7.7.3 Recent Developments

7.7.4 Product Portfolio

7.8 Kinry Biotech Sdn Bhd.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Performance

7.8.3 Recent Developments

7.8.4 Product Portfolio

7.9 Stabizyme GmbH

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Performance

7.9.3 Recent Developments

7.9.4 Product Portfolio





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/microbial-transglutaminase-market/toc





Key Developments

On September 07 th , 2019, BDF Natural Ingredients launched new products for BDF PROBIND SP meatballs and vegan alternatives at a competitive price, ideal for 100% vegetable emulsified products, to increase its vegan customer base

, 2019, BDF Natural Ingredients launched new products for BDF PROBIND SP meatballs and vegan alternatives at a competitive price, ideal for 100% vegetable emulsified products, to increase its vegan customer base On September 21st, 2017, Myanmar Ajinomoto Foods Co. Ltd. invested approximately USD 10 billion for building a packaging plant for umami seasoning AJI-NO-MOTO in Myanmar





News Media

Asia-Pacific to Hold a Considerable Share in the Microbial Fuel Cell Market during the Assessment Period

Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Microbial Culture Market : Information by Product Type (Starter Cultures, Probiotics), End-user Industry (Dairy, Beverages), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Automated Microbial Identification Market : Information by Type (Aerobic, Anaerobic), Application (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry, Medical Devices), and Region — Forecast till 2025

Antimicrobial Coatings Market : Information by Product (Antimicrobial Powder Coatings, Surface Modifications, and Coatings), Application (Medical Devices), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com