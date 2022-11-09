EarlyBirds Helping Organizations with Strategic Innovation to Spur Growth

Forde, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm, has created an open innovation ecosystem with an OSINT platform and services that allows early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to get together and discover ways to speed up innovation advancement and adoption. For an organisation, EarlyBirds wants to point out that it can help with strategic innovation that is aimed at stimulating business growth. They are encouraging businesses to become early adopters and participate in the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem system since this would put them in contact with various innovators (Startup, Scaleup and Mature) and SMEs and this can help them in their quest to look for new technologies that can help them grow their business through strategic innovation. More information about the process of becoming an early adopter can be obtained from https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

Strategic innovation is a process an organization can undertake to redesign or reinvent its corporate strategy in order to generate value for customers and the organization, while moving to create a competitive advantage and drive business growth. This doesn’t necessarily mean making changes to their products or services they offer to their customers, or the technologies used to produce those goods or render those services obsolete. These initiatives have to do with innovation projects at the executive level and are usually called strategic management and innovation. Although these projects are spearheaded by senior executives, they will have to promote a culture of innovation that will promote cooperation among business groups and functions.

Strategic innovation is needed because most current strategy frameworks have been established during more stable times and these have been noted to be unable to work well during dynamic times or in times of uncertainty. Thus, new strategy frameworks are required to serve as guides for the various individuals in the organisation while the organization goes through a period of uncertainty. The new frameworks that are needed require three vital features: the ability of the individual to cope with uncertainty; the realisation that strategy is a creative endeavour, and the ability of the organisation to experiment.

Organisations are currently in the midst of a grand experiment in non-hierarchical forms of organizing with buzzwords like holacracy, agile organisations, flat, and market-based structures. Some of these will fail while others will be successful. But the underlying goal of such activities is correct, and that is to establish an organisation with the capability to experiment with new and innovative ideas to discover ways to stimulate business growth. After all, there is always uncertainty in any kind of change, growth, and transformation. Most businesses need to experience uncertainty to discover what is possible and experiment with the options to find the right solution or service.

In a Forbes article, they discussed by applying commercially viable innovation will result in the improvement or creation of new products, services, and/or capabilities that will improve internal processes and better serve customers. It requires a methodical and intentional focus to allow business leaders to evaluate the commercial viability of an innovation project and then provide measurable and demonstrable results in terms of business profits, value, and/or cost reduction.

EarlyBirds is the ideal partner to help all types of organizations with their strategic innovation initiatives and plans for growth. EarlyBirds has unique and proven capabilities to define innovation requirements and provide options across all facets of industries including business and technical solutions and services. EarlyBirds innovation ecosystem or capability maps are based on a business or technical theme that are an effective capability to link defined strategic innovation outcomes to the continuously changing industry operating landscape. An EarlyBirds Innovation Map is a dynamic data set with key themes and sub-themes that is continuously updated in line with market dynamics and can be configured to meet the specific needs of any business.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem has two primary components - its platform with over 4 million innovators and services including innovation maps and the Challenger and Explorer program. The Explorer program is designed to help accelerate the technological innovation process for the entire organisation as a service. It has several key features, such as: Regular webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organization; quarterly and monthly innovation days; a nominated SME for the business; a focus on specific types of innovation; and a platform enterprise license. The Challenger program is intended for organizations wanting to concentrate on just one specific issue or challenge at a time.

People who are interested in learning more about the EarlyBirds and how they can help organisations with strategic innovation can visit the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

###

For more information about EarlyBirds, contact the company here:



EarlyBirds

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose

+61 401 287 060

support@earlybirds.io

‘FORDE’ SUITE 10, LEVEL 1, 26 FRANCIS FORDE BOULEVARD, FORDE, ACT 2914