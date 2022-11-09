Global Laser Therapy Devices Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Laser Therapy Devices Market was estimated at $2.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $5.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $5.7 Billion CAGR 8.9% No. of Pages in Report 315 Segments Covered Product, Application, End-user, and Region. Drivers Rise in technological advancement in laser therapy devices Surge in adoption of laser therapy treatment for dermatological and aesthetic procedures Opportunities Increase in disposable income Restraints Stringent safety regulations and high rate of failure of laser-based surgical procedures



Covid-19 scenario-

The majority of hospitals were restructured to escalate hospital capacities for patients diagnosed with Covid-19. Non-essential surgical procedures were mostly postponed, which impacted the global laser therapy devices market negatively.

Also, sudden sharp cut in the monthly income of individuals affected the market growth. However, the industry has now got back on track.

The global laser therapy devices market is analyzed across product, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on product, the diode segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The gas segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the dermatology and aesthetics segment held nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the specialized clinics segment garnered nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global laser therapy devices market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global laser therapy devices market report include Baring Private Equity Asia Ltd (Lumenis), Alma Lasers, Cutera, Coherent, Inc., Biolase, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Biolitec Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, BTL, and meditech international inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.



