9 November 2022 at 05.30 p.m.

S&P Global Ratings affirmed Aktia Bank Plc’s ratings and outlook

S&P Global Ratings affirmed on 8 November 2022 its A-/A-2 long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Aktia Bank Plc. The outlook was affirmed as stable.

S&P’s report is available at www.aktia.com Investors > Debt & Funding strategy > Rating.

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2022 amounted to EUR 13.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA).