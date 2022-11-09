Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ductile iron pipes market generated $11.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $11.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $19.2 billion CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments Covered Diameter, joint type, application, and region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living Surge in demand for electricity Opportunities Increase in the improvement of water infrastructure Extensive application of ductile iron pipes in high seismic activities in areas such as Japan, Turkey, and Fiji Restrains Extortionate cost of ductile iron pipes Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global ductile iron pipes, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of ductile iron pipes, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, all sorts of water pipe installations were delayed or cancelled during the pandemic. This was due to the presence of stringent social distancing restrictions as imposed by the governments of various countries around the world.

However, the market is expected to recoup with eased lockdown restrictions in the post-pandemic era.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global ductile iron pipes market based on diameter, joint type, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on diameter, the DN 300 to 700 segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The DN 1000 to 1200 segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



Based on joint type, the flanged segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The socket and spigot segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the water and wastewater segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The industrial segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the lion’s share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.



Leading Players:

The key players analyzed in the global ductile iron pipes market report include Aliaxis SA, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd. (CNBM), Electrotherm India Limited, European Pipeline Engineering (Southern) Ltd., Jindal SAW Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Kurimoto Ltd., McWane International, Rashmi Group, Rivitswade Ltd., Saint Gobain PAM Canalisation, Supra Group, Tata Metaliks, U.S. Pipe, VonRoll Hydro (Suisse) Ag., and Xiamen Landee Industries Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global luxury jewellery market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.





