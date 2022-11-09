Finding the Best Opportunities in Semiconductors

Chicago, IL, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zacks Investment Research and Zacks.com Chief Equity Strategist and Economist John Blank, PhD, returns to The MoneyShow Expo to virtually present this topic Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 11:15 am - 11:45 am EST.

During his presentation John will detail how the value chain for Semiconductors works, how government incentives, both US and Global, play a critical enabling role. Included in this, John looks at the global dimensions of the semiconductor industry, including a breakdown of various new types of enterprises such as (Exploratory Data Organizations (EDAs) and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), as well as the potential impact of U.S. government incentives.

He will further explain the current and future prospects for the global semiconductor industry in the wake of the recent CHIPS Act of 2022 and the Science Act. Here John helps everyone understand this complex and evolving business, beginning with a history of the current state of manufacturing, the concept of "metrology", and the mission of the NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology).

To wrap up, John uses Zacks research to provide key industry metrics for investors. He examines various sub-industry areas (including memory, power, fab foundries and wafer fab), using charts to illuminate data ranging from Return On Invested Capital to Enterprise Value per Share, Free Cash Flow/Equity, Capex/Total Assets, and more. Don't miss this fascinating deep dive into a critical global industry! “With stocks at a two year low, now is the time to invest in the future,” says Blank. “That future will surely contain more semiconductors.”

“We are thrilled that John will be joining us as a presenter at our Accredited Investors Virtual Expo this month. Our audience of high-net-worth investors will benefit greatly from his insight into the semiconductor industry, as well as his perspective on investment opportunities in the sector,” said Mike Larson, MoneyShow Editor-in-Chief.

