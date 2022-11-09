IT’S TIME TO TAKE BACK LUNCH AT TRIPLE O’S, WITH THE NEW ‘TRIPLE OOO’ OUT-OF-OFFICE LUNCH BLOCKER

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 25 years, Triple O’s, White Spot's premium quick service restaurant brand, has been a favourite lunch spot for 100% fresh Canadian beef burgers, fresh-cut Kennebec fries, hand-scooped milkshakes, and its Secret Triple “O”™ Sauce. Today, the B.C.-based brand is taking its passion for delicious mid-day meals one step further with the launch of The Triple OOO’s Lunch Blocker, a fun and interactive way to remind people to take back their lunch break and carve out an unbookable block in their calendar to spend time OOO (Out of the Office). Consider it a daily hard stop for work and a hard start for finding more balance in your life.

It’s no secret that in our new world of hybrid work we’re spending more time than ever in front of our computers, whether we’re at home or in the office. However, a new Maru Public Opinion survey undertaken for Triple O’s of British Columbians who work primarily from a desk, shows unhealthy work habits may be more deep-seated than previously thought. The poll found that 79 per cent of respondents eat lunch at their desk, with little improvement in recent years, and nearly half (47 per cent) reported their efforts to find a healthy work-life balance were equally challenged before the pandemic as they are currently. Of those surveyed who work through their lunches, nearly one-third (29 per cent) wish they had a designated time away from their desk to eat lunch.

The science on taking breaks from work is unequivocal: evidence shows that breaks lead to higher productivity, greater job satisfaction, more balanced mental health, and a boost to employee engagement. With early afternoon being a natural time to eat, lunch is the most fitting opportunity for people to take their longest break of the workday.

Cue Triple O’s to the rescue. “We’re big on lunch,” says Cathy Tostenson, Vice President of Marketing for Triple O’s. “It’s important to be able to take a timeout for yourself — everyone deserves it. With the Lunch Blocker, we’re providing a fun and easy way to set aside that time to visit your local Triple O’s and enjoy your favourite burgers, fries and shakes.”

Lunchblocker.ca launches online today. Book your OOO Hour now — click the link, add your lunch appointments straight into your Outlook or Google calendar, and invite colleagues or friends to join you.

“Our lives are only getting busier,” adds Kate Roland, Creative Director from Triple O’s partner agency, One Twenty Three West. “And our lunch hours are increasingly getting booked over for things like meetings. The Lunch Blocker sends a message: the world might be changing, but lunch is non-negotiable.”

To celebrate the launch of Lunch Blocker, Triple O’s will be giving away $100 Triple O’s gift cards to 10 of their social media followers to help them take back their lunch hour with their coworkers this Fall. To enter to win, starting on November 9 and running until November 16, followers of @tripleosrestaurant must like the Lunch Blocker contest post on Instagram or Facebook and tag a friend who needs to take a lunch break. Followers can also share the Lunch Blocker video to their Instagram Story or Facebook profile for bonus contest entries.

ABOUT THE SURVEY | This Maru Public Opinion survey conducted on behalf of SMC Communications and Triple O’s was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue. 410 randomly selected Maru Voice Canada online panelists adult British Columbians who have a desk job were surveyed from October 17-19, 2022. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender and region to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size that comprises full-time employed respondents used in this study has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 4.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

ABOUT TRIPLE O’S | Triple O’s Restaurants is a division of White Spot Hospitality, Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain founded by Nat Bailey in 1928. The company operates the White Spot brand of 55 family casual full-service dining restaurants in British Columbia, and the Triple O’s brand with 64 premium quick service restaurants throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Asia, along with 5 mobile Triple O’s ‘On the Go’ food trucks. Triple O’s guests can enjoy signature 100% fresh Canadian beef burgers served with its iconic pickle on top and delicious Secret Triple “O”™ Sauce, fresh-cut Kennebec fries and hand-scooped milkshakes. Triple O’s restaurants offer a casual and authentic West Coast dining experience at gas stations, freestanding restaurants, sports arenas, university and college campuses. White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, is one of Canada’s top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, has been awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association and is one of B.C.’s Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. | tripleos.com | whitespot.ca

