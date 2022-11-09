Federated Wireless Named in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Networks

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless, a leader in private wireless and shared spectrum innovation, today announced that it has been identified as one of 17 Representative Vendors in the Gartner "Market Guide for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Networks” report. Federated Wireless was named as the only PMN and Shared Spectrum Management specialist in the report.



The 2022 Market Guide for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Networks gives enterprise CIOs a market definition for the emerging space and key imperatives driving adoption. According to Gartner, “Several industry dynamics are driving wider adoption of PMN. These dynamics include the availability in some regions of new spectrum options via shared spectrum access (such as Citizens Broadband Radio Service [CBRS]). The dynamics also include the increasing ability of 3GPP technology to address higher performance and reliability requirements, typically found in industry applications.”

In addition to Federated Wireless’ inclusion in the 2022 Market Guide for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Networks, the company was also recognized as a Cool Vendor in the May 2020 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Communications Service Provider Network Operations for bringing the first CBRS shared spectrum management services to market.

"We feel that being recognized as the sole private mobile network and shared spectrum management specialist in the report is a testament to our focus in the space,” said Iyad Tarazi, CEO of Federated Wireless. "We’ve seen major growth in the past year for 5G private wireless adoption, and this recognition from Gartner is very important to ensuring customers understand the game changer that next-generation wireless represents for their digital transformation plans."

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Cool Vendors are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Market Guide for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Networks, 27 July 2022, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Kosei Takiishi

About Federated Wireless

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless is the leading innovator of private wireless and shared spectrum services. The company’s partner ecosystem includes more than 100 solution and edge partners, all of which are dedicated to collaboration in advance development and deployment of shared spectrum services. Federated Wireless’ customer base includes companies spanning telecommunications, government, logistics, manufacturing, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, municipal and residential verticals, with use cases ranging from Private Wireless and Industrial IoT to network densification and mobile offload. For more information, visit: www.federatedwireless.com.

