Oral Care Market Is Set To Reach Over $53 Billion By 2026, With The Rise In Awareness Of Dental Health Care As Per The Business Research Company's Oral Care Global Market Report 2022

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the oral care market, increased awareness of dental health care is significantly contributing to the growth of the oral care market. Dental or oral health includes teeth, gums, and mouth and aims to keep the mouth healthy and avoid gum disease and tooth decay. Various factors, including sugar consumption, cigarette use, alcohol use, and poor oral hygiene, are the root causes of oral diseases. Oral care helps to maintain hygiene and keep the mouth disease free. According to the 2022 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report, a US-based association that provides crucial education and research and supports key policies to prevent dental disease, 92% of adults and 96% of parents say maintaining good dental health is very important for overall health. One in five (20%) persons think that a problem with their oral health directly impacted their general health. Therefore, awareness of dental health care drives the oral care market growth.

The global oral care market size is expected to grow from $38.70 billion in 2021 to $41.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.32%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The oral care market is expected to reach $53.85 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.96%.

Technological advancement is gaining popularity in the oral care market trends. Major players in the oral care market are adopting CAD/CAM technology for providing oral care services. CAD stands for "computer-assisted design" that uses computer-based software to assist in design processes and producing two-dimensional (2-D) drawings and three-dimensional (3-D) models. Computer-Assisted Manufacture (CAM) helps to automate a production process via software and computer-controlled equipment. In oral care with CAD/CAM technology, the tooth is prepared for the crown by drilling it and then a computer image is taken. The crown is made in-office using a machine that receives this image. For instance, in February 2022, Planmeca, US-based dental imaging and CAD/CAM equipment manufacturer, introduced the Planmeca PlanMill 35. The new Planmeca PlanMill 35 is one of three components of the Planmeca FIT CAD/CAM system.

Major players in the oral care market are Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Colgate Palmolive Co, Unilever, Sunstar Suisse, Lion Corporation, Dr Fresh, Dentaid Research Center, Koninklijke Philips NV, Oral-B Laboratories Ltd, Henkel AG & Co KG Aa, Amway, Dabur and Jordan AS.

The global oral care market is segmented by product type into toothpaste, mouth wash and rinse, teeth whitening, dental floss, tooth brush, orthodontic wax; by distribution channel into store-based, non-store-based; by end user into hospitals, dental clinics.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the oral care market in 2021. The regions covered in the oral care market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Oral Care Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide oral care market forecast size and growth, oral care market segments and geographies, oral care market trends, oral care market drivers and restraints, oral care market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

