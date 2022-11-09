The Surge In Demand For Consumer Electronics And Electric Vehicles Is Set To Drive The Battery Separators Market As Per The Business Research Company's Battery Separators Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the battery separators market, the surge in demand for consumer electronics and electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the battery separator market going forward. Consumer electronics refers to any electronic product intended for end users or consumers to purchase and use for daily and non-commercial or professional reasons, whereas electric vehicles are those that run on electricity rather than an internal combustion engine, which generates power by burning fuel and gases. Battery separators help consumer electronics and electric vehicles by ensuring an effective flow of electricity.

For instance, in 2022, according to the Economic Times, an Indian newspaper, the sales of consumer electronics rose 9% from the previous year. Consumers are increasingly purchasing electronic wearables, laptops, smartphones, refrigerators, and others. For instance, in 2022, according to Insideev, a US-based news website, consumer electronics in the automotive sector, such as electronic car sales in the US, accounted for 1.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, which is more than 60% compared to the previous year. Therefore, a surge in demand for consumer electronics and electronic vehicles is driving the growth of the battery separator market.

The global battery separator market size is expected to grow from $3.67 billion in 2021 to $4.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The battery separators market share is expected to grow to $8.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.3%.

Product innovations have emerged as the new trend gaining popularity in the battery separator market. Major companies operating in the battery separator market are focused on developing innovative products with advanced technologies to sustain their position in the battery separator market. For instance, in November 2020, Toray Industries, a Japan-based material manufacturer, developed a non-porous separator for lithium-ion batteries by improving the safety of lithium metal anode batteries, which could significantly boost capacity, especially in wearable electronic gadgets, drones, and electric cars. This was done by regulating the spaces between molecular chains and the affinity for lithium ions by utilising the high heat resistance aramid polymer molecular design technologies.

Major players in the battery separator market are Toray Industry Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Freudenberg SE, ENTEK International LLC, Dreamweaver International, Eaton Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Bernard Dumas, W-Scope Corporation, Ube Industries, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Celgard LLC, Electrovaya Inc, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,

The global battery separators market is segmented by battery type into Li-Ion, lead acid, other battery types; by material type into polypropylene, polyethylene, other materials; by end user into automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, other end users.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the battery separator market in 2021. The regions covered in this battery separators market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Battery Separators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide battery separators market forecast size and growth, battery separators market segments and geographies, battery separators market trends, battery separators market drivers and restraints, battery separators market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

