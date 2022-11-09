3D Cell Culture and 3D Bioprinting Market Report Up to 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has launched a new report 3D Cell Culture and 3D Bioprinting Market Report 2022-2032: Forecasts by Technology (Scaffold-Based, Scaffold-Free, Microfluidics-based, Magnetic Levitation, 3D Bioprinting, Others), by Application (Cancer and Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery and Toxicology Testing, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine), by End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.



How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the 3D Cell Culture & 3D Bioprinting Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has a significant negative impact on the 3D cell culture & 3D bioprinting market globally . The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 led to international border controls, country-wide lockdowns, pharmaceutical manufacturing restrictions & limitations. This pandemic has hampered the production and distribution of 3D cell culture & 3D bioprinting technologies.

COVID-19 would undoubtedly have an effect on chronic and infectious diseases patients and their care for the near future. Creating support networks for physicians and patients will help to break down walls and provide patients with appropriate access to potentially life-saving services. Companies are concerned about the COVID-19 epidemic's impact on supply and demand. All of these factors are having a negative impact on the 3D cell culture & 3D bioprinting technologies sector, pushing the pharmaceutical industry and regulators to re-examine pharmaceutical supply chains.

What are the current market drivers?

Use of 3D cell culture model in cancer research

Rise in cancer research, stem cell research, chronic diseases is expected to propel the demand for advanced 3D cell culture & 3D bioprinting technology. According to the WHO, the prevalence of chronic illness cases is expected to increase by 57%, with higher illness cases in low- & middle-income nations. Additionally, the outbreak of pandemics in the current & past such as COVID19, SARS, Ebola, MERS, and H1N1 have added to the upsurge in drug consumption and vaccination.

3D bioprinting for drug discovery and development in pharmaceutics

Usage convenience and cost-effectiveness of 3D bioprinting technology further driver the market adoption. Pharmaceutical companies like Corning Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Group, and Lonza Group are constantly investing in development of 3D cell culture & 3D bioprinting technology to enhance the oral bioavailability of novel medicines using varied excipients. Also, the rising number of patients with chronic diseases along with growing healthcare awareness is projected to boost the demand for 3D cell culture & 3D bioprinting technology .

Where are the market opportunities?

3D Bioprinting for Animal-Free Meat

The day-to-day increased demand in the medical field for the bio alternatives that could be able to perform the living activities of bodily organs has raised the interest of the researchers to design novel biomaterials. So, market leaders are drifting from conventional techniques to the innovative and enhanced techniques, thereby developing the biocompatible and printable biomaterials.

Development of biocompatible and printable biomaterials

Organoids developed from pluripotent stem cells or adult stem cells are three-dimensional cell cultures possessing certain key characteristics of their organ counterparts, and they can mimic certain biological developmental processes of organs in vitro. Therefore, they have promising applications in drug screening, disease modeling, and regenerative repair of tissues and organs. The combination of bioprinting and organoids with a focus on structure and function can facilitate further development of real organs.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the inflammatory bowel disease drugs market are Corning Inc., Thermi Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Group, Lonza Group AG, Reprocell Inc., Organovo Inc., Cellink, Aspect Biosystems, EnvisionTEC, and Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

These leading players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new drugs launch. For instance, October 2020, Merck collaborated with D1Med, a Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical start-up precision-medical company, to accelerate production of D1Med’s 3D cell culture technology applications used in the drug discovery process.

