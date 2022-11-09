Hotel Engine Launches New Features Aimed to Provide the Most Flexible Booking Option on the Market; Enable Bleisure Travel

DENVER, CO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With staffing shortages, travel delays and unexpected cancellations continuing to spell uncertainty for travel, Hotel Engine is launching two new features to help members manage their lodging needs with more confidence and peace of mind.

The enhancements offer Hotel Engine members the ability to cancel, extend or change their reservation in real-time, the kind of flexibility that meets the ever-changing demands of today’s busy business traveler:

Hotel Engine Flex: A new cancellation assurance option that lets members cancel a reservation up to noon local time on the day of arrival without penalty. Members can also be refunded for unused nights when cutting a trip short, with no qualifying reason required.

Self-Serve Trip Extensions: A new feature that enables Hotel Engine members to easily extend their hotel reservations on the Hotel Engine platform in just a few clicks.

“Our focus on serving our members’ unique needs has always involved adapting to market conditions,” said Elia Wallen, Founder and CEO of Hotel Engine. “We’ll continue to innovate and add features that empower our members to radically simplify trip management.”

Introducing Personal Accounts for Bleisure Travel

Spurred by the rise of remote work and the rising cost of travel, studies have shown a noticeable increase and interest in combining business and leisure travel, known as bleisure travel, among frequent business travelers.

As part of this customer demand, Hotel Engine recently introduced the option for members to create a separate personal account to use for non-business related travel.

This addition allows members to easily extend their business trips into personal ones, while taking advantage of Hotel Engine’s exclusive rates, features and world-class support. Members can also continue to earn loyalty points from both personal and business travel.

Hotel Engine is the world's largest Lodging Performance Network, established to create a richer, more rewarding business travel experience by connecting a global network of businesses and lodging partners. The collective power of the network delivers significant savings, convenience and choice to business travelers, while driving significant and differentiated business to lodging partners. Hotel Engine is trusted by 600,000+ individual members across 40,000+ businesses and 700,000 hotels in 185+ countries.



To learn more, visit www.hotelengine.com or follow Hotel Engine on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.